The Money Man On 96K-Rock

September 30, 2024

Ring Offering Southwest Florida Residents $100k For Videos Of Ghosts

The Metallica M72 Tour Is Coming To Tampa

September 29, 2024

Kris Kristofferson, Country Legend + Movie Star, Dies At 88

96K-ROCK WANTS TO SEND YOU TO UNIVERSAL ORLANDO RESORT!

September 30, 2024

Donate Now To Help The People Affected By Hurricane Helene

Chris Jericho’s Rock N’ Wrestling Rager at Sea Giveaway 

2024 Pigskin Picks

Use The 96K-Rock App To Say Informed During The Storm

June 6, 2024

Wednesdays Are For The Kids To Support Cares 4 Kids Radiothon in 2025

September 30, 2024

Best Foodie Cities: 3 Florida Spots Make The Cut

Bardin Booger: Florida’s Extremely Stinky Bigfoot

How to Apply for FEMA Disaster Assistance in Florida

Southwest Florida Bath & Body Works Locations Say Bonjour to Emily in Paris Fans

WWE’s Friday Night Smackdown Coming To Tampa

Donate Now To Help The People Affected By Hurricane Helene

5 Florida Cities Make List Of Most Fun In America

Ring Offering Southwest Florida Residents $100k For Videos Of Ghosts

Surviving Southwest Florida After The Hurricane

Preferred Pros

2024 Hurricane Guide – Be Prepared

Beasley Best Community of Caring – Suicide Prevention Awareness

May 23, 2024

Stan and Haney’s First Afternoon Show on 96K-Rock

Contact Us

Ways To Listen To 96K-ROCK

Jobs @ 96 K Rock

How I Wrote That Song

June 22, 2020

96K-ROCK Stan and Haney VIP Club

Dave & Chuck The Freak
September 30, 2024

Sexy Teeth Brushing!

Did An Arkansas Couple Try To Sell Their Baby For Beer?

Wisconsin Woman Breaks Into Home To Cook Shrimp And Pasta Dinner

Man Attacked By A Hippo While On An African Safari

Did A Florida Man Almost Die While Getting A Lap Dance From A Topless Maid?

September 29, 2024

Washington Restaurant Goes Viral For Its 10-Pound Cinnamon Roll

Mom Falls Trying To Take A Video Of Her Kid

September 28, 2024

Colorado Company Pranks New Hire With The Pledge Of Allegiance

Guy Gives Himself A Tattoo While Riding A Rollercoaster

September 26, 2024

Was A UFO Shot Down Over Canada?

Stan & Haney
November 6, 2023

How Teacher Salaries Influence Graduation Outcomes

October 30, 2023

Cape Coral Housing Market Is The Most Overvalued In America

New Research Reveals The Most Popular Horror Movies in Florida

October 23, 2023

Most Dangerous State in America: Florida Ranks Number 5

October 18, 2023

Homicide: Florida Has One Of The Top Murder Capitals In America

Top 10 Movies Every Young Person Needs To Watch

October 11, 2023

The 10 Words That We Florida Residents Struggle To Spell The Most

Win VIP, Dinner, and Transportation To See Tesla Thursday, January 11 at Seminole Center

October 4, 2023

Flight Attendant Denies Entry To ‘Drunk’ Couple Before Their Flight

May 23, 2023

Strange-Acting Florida Coyote Roams Cape Coral Street

Podcasts

Friday, September 27th 2024 Dave & Chuck the Freak Full Show

03:16:47 Download Sep 27th

The Guzzler

01:23:02 Download Sep 27th

Blue Skies, Every Day’s A Gift

02:35:02 Download Aug 30th

Talkin’ Rock with Teemu Mäntysaari from Megadeth, Chris Jericho, P.J. and Steve of Trixter, Rival Sons’ Scott Holiday, and Vinnie Dombrowski of Sponge

4977 Download Sep 20th

Getting Presidential In Canada

35:43 Download Sep 28th

Red Bull Blew It With Danny Ric – Plus Lasagna Cars

1087 Download Sep 27th

Dave & Chuck Peep Show
September 30, 2024

Sexy Teeth Brushing!

September 27, 2024

The Slow Eyeball

September 26, 2024

Grandma’s Life Saved!

September 25, 2024

Dave’s Uplifting Topic Ruined By Chuck and Andy

September 24, 2024

Man on Man Rescue

September 23, 2024

Police Escort To Poop

September 20, 2024

State Fair Car Pooper

September 19, 2024

Wipe My Butt, Please?

September 18, 2024

Can You See His Brain?

September 4, 2024

French Tourists Florida Nightmare

Rock Dirt
September 30, 2024

Elton John: See New Trailer for His Documentary ‘Never Too Late’

Why Songs By Adele, Kendrick Lamar & More Blocked On YouTube

Oasis Announce 2025 North American Tour Dates

September 27, 2024

Jane’s Addiction Guitar Tech Says the Band is Done

Stevie Nicks Releases New Track ‘The Lighthouse’

2028 Super Bowl Likely Headed To Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Goodbye Excess Baggage Fee: Master the Art of Packing Light 

September 26, 2024

Dave Matthews Band Earned Their Rock Hall Spot Whether You Like It Or Not

Oasis Will Reportedly Tour in 6 North American Cities in 2025

Contests

39th Annual Cape Coral Oktoberfest

Chris Jericho’s Rock N’ Wrestling Rager at Sea Giveaway 

96K-ROCK WANTS TO SEND YOU TO UNIVERSAL ORLANDO RESORT!

The Metallica M72 Tour Is Coming To Tampa

Gift Card Giveaway

The Money Man On 96K-Rock

2024 Pigskin Picks

96K-Rock & Rusty’s Presents Hottest Bartender Contest

Extra Things That Rock

Sizzle Dining Stop At Gather In Cape Coral

Sizzle Dining Stop At La Fontanella Bonita Springs And Fort Myers

Sizzle Dining Stop At Blanc In Fort Myers

13 Albums Certified Double Diamond

Sizzle Dining Stop At Taberna Ole In Fort Myers

DiamondHead Shines On Fort Myers Beach 2 Years After Hurricane Ian

Sizzle Dining Stop At Stones Throw In Cape Coral

Sizzle Dining Stop At Bicyclette Cookshop In Naples

Behind The Kevin Hart Tequila Dinner In Naples

Metallica: All Songs Ranked Worst to Best

Rock Dirt
September 27, 2024

2028 Super Bowl Likely Headed To Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Goodbye Excess Baggage Fee: Master the Art of Packing Light 

September 25, 2024

Hustle, Baby Hustle! How to Start a Side Hustle that Works for You 

September 12, 2024

How Many Nicknames Do You Have For Your Pet?

Florida Man Arrested For Keeping Alligators In A Pool

September 11, 2024

National Preparedness Month: What’s Most Grabbed In Emergencies?

September 10, 2024

Florida Man Can’t Stand The Heat While Hiding From Police In Attic

September 9, 2024

Best Cities For Retirement Outside Of Florida

Apple Rolling Out iPhone 16 Line, ‘Apple Intelligence’ AI Features

September 4, 2024

Here’s What A $1-Per-Night Airbnb Looks Like In Thailand