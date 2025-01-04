Great Debate: Should You Tip Your Garbage Collectors?

Should you tip your garbage collectors? One guy in the industry is going viral for saying that you should tip them because you’ll benefit from it.

Tipping culture has seemingly got a bit out of hand since the COVID-19 pandemic. During the pandemic, people went above and beyond tipping because it was a nice thing to do and people in the service industry really needed it. Now, we’re out of quarantine and some people are still expecting similar tips but aren’t getting them any more. While customers seem to be tipping less these days, employees are still doing all they can to get tips. It seems like everywhere you go there’s a machine now asking for tips. It’s not just a coin jar anymore. These machines can be tricky because the employee puts it in your face and you have to hit “No Tip” (if you can find it, it tends to be much smaller than the 20%, 15%, and 10% options). There’s also not just the issue of how much to tip or when to tip–but who to tip. We know to tip servers at restaurants and to leave some money for pick-up. However, should you also tip your garbage collectors?

TikTok Video Advises People To Tip Their Garbage Collectors

Over the holidays, we ran into a similar issue. Should we tip our mail carrier? The problem was it’s never the same person. There seems to be 3-4 people who deliver our mail and of that group one of them stands out as excellent. He delivers great service and always chats with us and has nice things to say. He seems to go out of his way to be personable, which is appreciated. He also has gone above and beyond to make sure our packages and mail are delivered safely. But if we were to tip our mail carrier, how would we know that it’s him getting the money? I wouldn’t want to going to one of the other! So, that created an interesting dilemma for us.

There’s now a garbage collector from Minnesota going viral on TikTok for sharing his advice on why you should tip your garbage collector annually. During the holidays seems like the appropriate time if you’re going to do it. He says in his viral TikTok video that tipping them can lead to them going above and beyond in their duties. Some people agree with what he had to say while others almost seem to view it as a threat. Are you saying if I don’t tip you you’ll give me worse service? Isn’t it your job to pick up my cans. You get paid for it, why should I give you more money to just do your job or to not throw my cans all over the place in a mess? It’s created quite the debate online. See him (@nattydad1) describe it and why he thinks you should tip your garbage collectors in the video below.

I think many of us have dealt with taking something large outside to be taken away with the trash but when they came and went it was still left behind. Garbage collectors won’t take everything you leave out, some of it needs a special pick-up or needs to be taken elsewhere and that responsibility might fall on you. Of course, these garbage collectors do have a choice. They could do it if they really wanted to and it seems like this guy is saying they’ll be more likely to help you out during a pinch if you tip them at least $20 a year. It’s not a lot of money and could lead to some benefits. However, is it necessary? What do you think?

