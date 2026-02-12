ContestsEvents
Remembering Prince’s Iconic Super Bowl Halftime Show

Prince Rogers Nelson took the stage at Super Bowl XLI in Miami back in 2007, and many still call it the greatest halftime show ever. Rain poured down on Dolphin…

Dan Teodorescu
Musician Prince performs his first of three shows onstage during "One Night... Three Venues" hosted by Prince and Lotusflow3r.com held at NOKIA Theatre L.A. LIVE on March 28, 2009 in Los Angeles, California.
Kristian Dowling via Getty Images

Prince Rogers Nelson took the stage at Super Bowl XLI in Miami back in 2007, and many still call it the greatest halftime show ever. Rain poured down on Dolphin Stadium that night.

The artist blazed through classics like "Purple Rain," "Baby, I'm a Star," and "Let's Go Crazy." He threw in pieces of tracks by other musicians too — "Best of You" by the Foo Fighters, "All Along the Watchtower" by Jimi Hendrix, and "Proud Mary" by Creedence Clearwater Revival.

The Foo Fighters didn't know about the cover beforehand. "I was stunned, in shock, flooded with emotion," said Dave Grohl, according to Loudwire.

Three days before kickoff, rehearsal turned disastrous, as Prince smacked his forehead with his mic stand. The NFL recorded everything as backup footage in case something went wrong when cameras rolled live.

Weather reports spooked producers, who were worried about electrical hazards and the slick surface. Prince wouldn't budge, however. He cracked a joke, asking producers if they could make the downpour heavier.

Backup dancers Maya and Nandy McClean, twins from Australia, strutted across that soaked stage in 8-inch stilettos. The sisters worked with him from 2006 through 2016.

Plenty of viewers thought the storm was staged. Producer Don Mischer flew to China after the game and got peppered with questions. "The first question to me was, 'How many water trucks did it take to create the rain effect that you achieved on TV?'" recalled Mischer, according to Mental Floss.

Social media erupted with chatter about the show this week, 19 years since it aired. Bad Bunny performed at Super Bowl LX on Sunday, when the Seattle Seahawks faced the New England Patriots. 

