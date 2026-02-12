Remembering Prince’s Iconic Super Bowl Halftime Show

Prince Rogers Nelson took the stage at Super Bowl XLI in Miami back in 2007, and many still call it the greatest halftime show ever. Rain poured down on Dolphin Stadium that night.

The Foo Fighters didn't know about the cover beforehand. "I was stunned, in shock, flooded with emotion," said Dave Grohl, according to Loudwire.

Three days before kickoff, rehearsal turned disastrous, as Prince smacked his forehead with his mic stand. The NFL recorded everything as backup footage in case something went wrong when cameras rolled live.

Weather reports spooked producers, who were worried about electrical hazards and the slick surface. Prince wouldn't budge, however. He cracked a joke, asking producers if they could make the downpour heavier.

Backup dancers Maya and Nandy McClean, twins from Australia, strutted across that soaked stage in 8-inch stilettos. The sisters worked with him from 2006 through 2016.

Plenty of viewers thought the storm was staged. Producer Don Mischer flew to China after the game and got peppered with questions. "The first question to me was, 'How many water trucks did it take to create the rain effect that you achieved on TV?'" recalled Mischer, according to Mental Floss.