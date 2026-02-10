Slash Completes Fifth SMKC Record, Sets January 2027 Release Date

Slash finished mixing the next Slash featuring Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators album, which will be released in January 2027. The Guns N' Roses guitarist finished sequencing on Feb. 7, 2026, but won't release it until his GUNS N' ROSES obligations end in December 2026.

"It's done. We just finished mixing it. I finished the sequence yesterday," said Slash in an interview with Brent Porche. "It's a killer record, man. We're excited about it, but it doesn't come out till the Guns tour's over. So it'll get released in probably January of 2027, and then there'll be a whole world tour that goes along with that."

Guns N' Roses hits the road from March through December. The band's packed schedule pushed back any release window that might accommodate a proper tour cycle.

Myles Kennedy laid down his vocal parts last year in August. The singer, who also fronts Alter Bridge, said all tracks were in the can months ago.

"All the tracks are recorded. I finished my vocals back in, let's see, August of 2025," Kennedy told Anne Erickson of Audio Ink Radio in January. "And then the goal is to get it released soon."

Recording kicked off in November 2024 at studios in Los Angeles and Florida. Drummer Brent Fitz told Different Stages Radio that the group spent a month in Los Angeles before flying to Florida to cut bed tracks.

Kennedy described the sound as staying true to past releases. "The thing about that band is it's a certain approach that we keep consistent throughout," he said. "I don't think you're ever gonna get a record of synth pop, but it's because the fans expect a certain thing, and it's what we do."

Slash featuring Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators last released 4 in February 2022 through Gibson Records. That record was produced by Dave Cobb at RCA Studio A in Nashville and marked the first time the group tracked everything live in the studio, including guitar solos and vocals.