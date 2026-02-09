Brian May Announces Queen II Box Set for March 27 Release

Brian May revealed that a remixed, remastered box set of Queen II will be released on March 27. The guitarist broke the news on Instagram on February 3, giving fans their first glimpse at what's coming.

"Just preparing to do this unboxing video, which you will see pretty soon," said May in the video. "The unboxing, of course, of this beautiful, beautiful rebuild of Queen II. Watch this space!"

May captioned his post with specifics. The 78-year-old wrote: "YEEEEOW !!! The beautiful new BOX SET of the perfectly rebuilt Queen II album has arrived !! Watch out for unboxing !!! Released 27th March — watch out for presale announcement ! Proud !! Bri."

Queen's second record hit shelves in March 1974. EMI Records distributed it in the UK, while Elektra Records handled US distribution. May recorded it with Roger Taylor, Freddie Mercury, and John Deacon.

Critics have called the 1974 release "arguably the heaviest Queen album." Tracks like "Ogre Battle" showcase this heavier sound.

This isn't the band's first rebuilt classic. Two years back, May and Taylor unveiled a remixed, remastered version of their self-titled debut, Queen I.