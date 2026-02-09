ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Brian May Announces Queen II Box Set for March 27 Release

Brian May revealed that a remixed, remastered box set of Queen II will be released on March 27. The guitarist broke the news on Instagram on February 3, giving fans…

Dan Teodorescu
Bassist John Deacon (left) and guitarist Brian May (right) of rock band Queen in concert during the British leg of their 'Day at the Races' tour, 1977.
Keystone / Stringer via Getty Images

Brian May revealed that a remixed, remastered box set of Queen II will be released on March 27. The guitarist broke the news on Instagram on February 3, giving fans their first glimpse at what's coming.

"Just preparing to do this unboxing video, which you will see pretty soon," said May in the video. "The unboxing, of course, of this beautiful, beautiful rebuild of Queen II. Watch this space!"

May captioned his post with specifics. The 78-year-old wrote: "YEEEEOW !!! The beautiful new BOX SET of the perfectly rebuilt Queen II album has arrived !! Watch out for unboxing !!! Released 27th March — watch out for presale announcement ! Proud !! Bri."

Queen's second record hit shelves in March 1974. EMI Records distributed it in the UK, while Elektra Records handled US distribution. May recorded it with Roger Taylor, Freddie Mercury, and John Deacon.

Critics have called the 1974 release "arguably the heaviest Queen album." Tracks like "Ogre Battle" showcase this heavier sound.

This isn't the band's first rebuilt classic. Two years back, May and Taylor unveiled a remixed, remastered version of their self-titled debut, Queen I.

May promised fans presale details soon. An unboxing video will reveal what's inside the set. Fans can keep an eye on Queen's official website in the coming weeks for more details.

Brian MayQueen
Dan TeodorescuWriter
Related Stories
Amy Winehouse performs during the 46664 concert in celebration of Nelson Mandela's life at Hyde Park
MusicThis Day in Rock History: February 10Dan Teodorescu
Dee Snider attends the Steven Tyler's 4th Annual GRAMMY Awards® Viewing Party Benefitting Janie's Fund Sponsored By Cincoro Tequila at Hollywood Palladium on April 03, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
MusicTwisted Sister’s 50th Anniversary Reunion Tour CanceledLaura Adkins
A split image of Sebastian Bach on the left and Mike Kroeger on the right.
MusicRock ‘N’ Roll Fantasy Camp Hall of Fame Announces InducteesDan Teodorescu
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect