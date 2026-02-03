Queensrÿche Works on New Album With Producer Zeuss, European Tour Set for Summer 2026

Queensrÿche has begun crafting fresh material alongside producer Chris Harris, who goes by Zeuss. Guitarists Michael Wilton and Mike Stone are collaborating on the writing. So far, they've developed 13 song concepts, though they're aiming for somewhere between 15 and 20 tracks before they're done.

"We're pushing the envelope," said Wilton to Mark Strigl in an online interview. "We don't get a lot of standard radio play, so we're just going for it. We're keeping the progressive element, the melodic element, the heavy metal element."

This record will be the follow-up to 2022's Digital Noise Alliance. Wilton explained that the group is tackling both songwriting and recording at once — an approach that works because they've honed their sound over years of playing.

"We're at a point where we know our sounds, so if it's kept in the arrangement of the song, then you're halfway there," Wilton added. "But yeah, Queensrÿche likes to come up with, in the writing process at least, 15 to 20 songs."

Stone returned to the band in 2021. He'd previously played with them from 2003 through 2009, then came back to fill the spot left by Parker Lundgren, who departed in July 2021 to pursue other business interests.

Wilton talked about how he and Stone collaborate when they're recording. They work side by side in the studio with Zeuss, tossing ideas back and forth until songs take shape.

"He can understand what I'm playing and he knows that what we call Rÿche-ian sound," said Wilton.

Zeuss has produced three prior albums for Queensrÿche: Condition Hüman back in 2015, The Verdict in 2019, and most recently Digital Noise Alliance in 2022. Bassist Eddie Jackson spoke highly of the producer, pointing out that Zeuss plays guitar himself, which helps him grasp what the band is going after.