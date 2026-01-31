Listen to Win: Weird Al Yankovic at Hertz Arena
Weird Al Yankovic ‘Bigger & Weirder” Tour is coming to Hertz Arena on May 27th! Listen to Marija to win tickets to the show! How to enter: Listen To Win
Weird Al Yankovic 'Bigger & Weirder" Tour is coming to Hertz Arena on May 27th!
Listen to Marija to win tickets to the show!
How to enter: Listen To Win
- Dates of contests: 2/2/26 -2/6/26
- How winner is being selected: Caller 9
- When the winner is being selected: 10a-2p
- How many times a person can enter: 1
- Age of entrants: 18+
- How many winners are being selected: 5
- What the prize is: 2 tickets
- What the prize value is: $111
- Who is providing the prize: Live Nation