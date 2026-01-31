Listen to Win: Lynyrd Skynyrd in Tampa

Southern rock icons Lynyrd Skynyrd are bringing their legendary sound to MIDFL Amp in Tampa on July 18, 2026, with co-headliner Loverboy joining for one massive night of rock anthems. From Skynyrd’s timeless classics like “Sweet Home Alabama” and “Free Bird” to Loverboy’s high-energy hits “Working for the Weekend” and “Turn Me Loose,” this show delivers wall-to-wall crowd favorites and arena-level energy. Don’t miss this powerhouse pairing for an unforgettable summer night of rock at its finest