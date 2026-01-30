Steven Tyler Announces Performers for Seventh Annual Jam for Janie Grammy Party

Steven Tyler will host his seventh annual Jam for Janie GRAMMY Awards Viewing Party on Feb. 1 at the Hollywood Palladium in LA. Melissa Joan Hart will host. Performers include Chris Robinson, Robin Zander, Marcus King, Belinda Carlisle, Nuno Bettencourt, and Matt Sorum.

Sorum assembled the all-star band. He played drums for Guns N' Roses and Velvet Revolver. Chris Robinson performs with The Black Crowes, and Robin Zander sings for Cheap Trick. Belinda Carlisle fronted the Go-Go's, while Nuno Bettencourt plays guitar for Extreme. The London Essentials will also perform.

Proceeds benefit Janie's Fund, which the Aerosmith vocalist started with Youth Villages. The organization's 10th anniversary is this year, and Tyler plans to build three new Janie's Houses. These programs offer services for girls facing challenges.

"For 10 years, Janie's Fund has provided hope, compassion, and healing to girls and young women who have survived trauma," said Tyler, according to Billboard. "Through our programs, we've uplifted and empowered countless girls and women, and it warms my heart to see them transform into confident individuals. As we look to the next 10 years, we'll continue to use our voices and platforms to support these young women and make sure they're receiving the quality care they deserve."

The fund takes its name from Aerosmith's 1989 hit, "Janie's Got a Gun," which won a GRAMMY. Event chairs include Alice Cooper, Andrea Bocelli, Bill Burr, Bill Maher, Carrie Underwood, Christina Aguilera, Dolly Parton, Flavor Flav, John Stamos, Kate Hudson, Lionel Richie, Miley Cyrus, Paula Abdul, Randy Jackson, Sharon Osbourne, Sharon Stone, and Taika Waititi.