ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Steven Tyler Announces Performers for Seventh Annual Jam for Janie Grammy Party

Steven Tyler will host his seventh annual Jam for Janie GRAMMY Awards Viewing Party on Feb. 1 at the Hollywood Palladium in LA. Melissa Joan Hart will host. Performers include…

Laura Adkins
A split image of Steven Tyler on the left, Matt Sorum in the middle, and Chris Robinson on the right.
Kayla Oaddams/Stringer via Getty Images / Frazer Harrison via Getty Images / Elyse Jankowski/Stringer via Getty Images

Steven Tyler will host his seventh annual Jam for Janie GRAMMY Awards Viewing Party on Feb. 1 at the Hollywood Palladium in LA. Melissa Joan Hart will host. Performers include Chris Robinson, Robin Zander, Marcus King, Belinda Carlisle, Nuno Bettencourt, and Matt Sorum.

Sorum assembled the all-star band. He played drums for Guns N' Roses and Velvet Revolver. Chris Robinson performs with The Black Crowes, and Robin Zander sings for Cheap Trick. Belinda Carlisle fronted the Go-Go's, while Nuno Bettencourt plays guitar for Extreme. The London Essentials will also perform.

Proceeds benefit Janie's Fund, which the Aerosmith vocalist started with Youth Villages. The organization's 10th anniversary is this year, and Tyler plans to build three new Janie's Houses. These programs offer services for girls facing challenges.

"For 10 years, Janie's Fund has provided hope, compassion, and healing to girls and young women who have survived trauma," said Tyler, according to Billboard. "Through our programs, we've uplifted and empowered countless girls and women, and it warms my heart to see them transform into confident individuals. As we look to the next 10 years, we'll continue to use our voices and platforms to support these young women and make sure they're receiving the quality care they deserve."

The fund takes its name from Aerosmith's 1989 hit, "Janie's Got a Gun," which won a GRAMMY. Event chairs include Alice Cooper, Andrea Bocelli, Bill Burr, Bill Maher, Carrie Underwood, Christina Aguilera, Dolly Parton, Flavor Flav, John Stamos, Kate Hudson, Lionel Richie, Miley Cyrus, Paula Abdul, Randy Jackson, Sharon Osbourne, Sharon Stone, and Taika Waititi.

The event will include a red carpet, cocktail reception, dinner, live auction, and after-party. Today, Janie's Fund will kick off GRAMMY weekend with Sounds of Laughter, a comedy show starring Bill Burr, Sebastian Maniscalco, Dean Delray, and Reggie Watts at the Comedy Store in Los Angeles.

AerosmithChris RobinsonSteven Tyler
Laura AdkinsWriter
Related Stories
Drummer Alex Van Halen of Van Halen perform at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 27, 2012 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
MusicAlex Van Halen Preps New Album, Memoir, and Anthology Honoring Eddie’s LegacyLaura Adkins
Rush drummer Neil Peart performs at the Mandalay Bay Events Center on May 10, 2008 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
MusicHudson Music Releases Archival Footage of Neil Peart’s Live Performance PreparationDan Teodorescu
John Mellencamp performs at the Ryman Auditorium on May 08, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee.
MusicJohn Mellencamp Announces 19-City ‘Dancing Worlds’ Summer Tour With Greatest HitsDan Teodorescu
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect