Eagles Perform First Show Without Joe Walsh in 51 Years After Guitarist Falls Ill With Flu

The Eagles took the stage on Jan. 24 at The Sphere in Las Vegas, but someone was missing. Joe Walsh couldn't make it because the flu had knocked him down. This was the first time that the band played without Walsh since he joined in 1975.

"We had a choice to make," Don Henley told the crowd, according to Rolling Stone. "We could either cancel the whole thing, or we could man up and do the show. So we came down here this afternoon and had an emergency rehearsal for two hours. And fortunately, in this band, we have a deep bench."

Vince Gill and Deacon Frey stepped up. They handled most of what Walsh would've played. Gill sang lead on "In The City," "Life's Been Good," and "Rocky Mountain Way." Frey tackled the "Hotel California" guitar solo with touring guitarist Chris Holt backing him.

Walsh was onstage the night before on Jan. 23, but he missed several songs and the closing bow. "He was sick last night," Henley said, according to Rolling Stone. "But he heroically made it through last of the show … Joe's going to be okay. He just needs some time. Give him some love."

The 78-year-old joined in 1975, taking over after founding member Bernie Leadon left.

The Jan. 24 concert was the 46th show at The Sphere since the residency kicked off in Sept. 2024. The setlist stays the same night after night because the venue's visuals get created for each specific track.

News arrived this week that their 1976 album, Their Greatest Hits 1971-1975, became the first record certified quadruple platinum by the RIAA. That means sales topped 40 million copies. No other album in US history has sold more.