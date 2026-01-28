ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Eagles Perform First Show Without Joe Walsh in 51 Years After Guitarist Falls Ill With Flu

The Eagles took the stage on Jan. 24 at The Sphere in Las Vegas, but someone was missing. Joe Walsh couldn’t make it because the flu had knocked him down….

Laura Adkins
(L-R) Vince Gill, Timothy B. Schmit, Don Henley, Scott F. Crago, Deacon Frey, Joe Walsh and Steuart Smith of the Eagles perform at MGM Grand Garden Arena on September 27, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Ethan Miller via Getty Images

The Eagles took the stage on Jan. 24 at The Sphere in Las Vegas, but someone was missing. Joe Walsh couldn't make it because the flu had knocked him down. This was the first time that the band played without Walsh since he joined in 1975.

"We had a choice to make," Don Henley told the crowd, according to Rolling Stone. "We could either cancel the whole thing, or we could man up and do the show. So we came down here this afternoon and had an emergency rehearsal for two hours. And fortunately, in this band, we have a deep bench."

Vince Gill and Deacon Frey stepped up. They handled most of what Walsh would've played. Gill sang lead on "In The City," "Life's Been Good," and "Rocky Mountain Way." Frey tackled the "Hotel California" guitar solo with touring guitarist Chris Holt backing him.

Walsh was onstage the night before on Jan. 23, but he missed several songs and the closing bow. "He was sick last night," Henley said, according to Rolling Stone. "But he heroically made it through last of the show … Joe's going to be okay. He just needs some time. Give him some love."

The 78-year-old joined in 1975, taking over after founding member Bernie Leadon left. 

The Jan. 24 concert was the 46th show at The Sphere since the residency kicked off in Sept. 2024. The setlist stays the same night after night because the venue's visuals get created for each specific track.

News arrived this week that their 1976 album, Their Greatest Hits 1971-1975, became the first record certified quadruple platinum by the RIAA. That means sales topped 40 million copies. No other album in US history has sold more.

The residency will run through Mar. 28. The next show happens on Jan. 30, giving Walsh time to recover. Ten dates remain this year at the venue. Ticket information and complete dates are available at eagles.com.

EaglesJoe Walsh
Laura AdkinsWriter
Related Stories
Linkin Park at the 2002 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York City
MusicThis Day in Rock History: January 29Dan Teodorescu
Grammy nominees Lzzy Hale, Arejay Hale, Joe Hottinger, and Josh Smith of the band Halestorm attends the GBK &amp; STK at The "W" Hotel Pre-Grammy Lounge on February 9, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.
MusicHalestorm to Open Hollywood Casino Summer Concert Series in MayDan Teodorescu
Aerosmith is celebrating their self-titled debut album, and they should because it rocks. The album was released in January 1973.
MusicAerosmith is Reissuing Their Self-Titled Debut AlbumAnne Erickson
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect