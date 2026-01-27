Hear ‘N Aid Charity Album from 1985 Set for 2027 Reissue With New Material

Wendy Dio, the singer's widow, made an announcement at the Metal Hall of Fame on Jan. 21. The 1985 charity single, "Stars," will come back in 2027. This project, released under the Hear 'N Aid banner, brought together 40 metal and rock artists to increase funds for famine relief in Africa.

The reissue will include a new version with younger bands and the original recording. A special package with a CD and DVD will feature bonus content and raise money for the Ronnie James Dio Stand Up And Shout Cancer Fund, a nonprofit dedicated to cancer research and education.

On Reality Check TV, Wendy said, "Hear 'N Aid will come out next year." Ronnie James Dio led the collaboration and co-wrote "Stars." Others who gave their time included Rob Halford of Judas Priest, Geoff Tate of Queensyche, Neal Schon, Ted Nugent, Motley Crue, Iron Maiden, Twisted Sister, Blue Oyster Cult, Quiet Riot, Dokken, Night Ranger, and Spinal Tap.

The musicians gathered to record at A&M Records Studios in Hollywood on May 20 and 21, 1985. Contract differences with the artists' labels pushed back the release until Jan. 1, 1986. The song appeared on an album called Hear 'N Aid along with tracks by KISS, Motorhead, Rush, and Jimi Hendrix. The project raised more than $3 million for famine relief.

Vivian Campbell wrote "Stars" with Ronnie James Dio and Jimmy Bain. She spent weeks cold-calling artists to get them on board for the recording. Few people committed until Dio agreed to participate.