Listen to Win: Kings of Leon in Tampa

Kings of Leon coming to Benchmark International Arena on 1/31 Kings of Leon are bringing their electrifying live show to Benchmark International Arena on January 31 for one unforgettable night of powerhouse rock,…

Kings of Leon coming to Benchmark International Arena on 1/31

Kings of Leon are bringing their electrifying live show to Benchmark International Arena on January 31 for one unforgettable night of powerhouse rock, featuring the anthems fans know and love along with the raw energy that has made them one of the biggest bands in the world—don’t miss your chance to experience it live.

Listen to 96 K Rock to win tickets to the show!

How to enter:  Listen To Win

  • Dates of contests: 1/26/26 -1/30/26
  • How winner is being selected: Caller 9
  • When the winner is being selected: 10a-6p
  • How many times a person can enter: 1
  • Age of entrants: 18+
  • How many winners are being selected: 10
  • What the prize is: 2 tickets
  • What the prize value is: $144
  • Who is providing the prize:  Live Nation
Kings of Leon
