Uriah Heep’s Mick Box Pauses Tour Due to Illness

Uriah Heep guitarist Mick Box will miss the start of the band's Scandinavian tour after falling ill. The 78-year-old musician sits out the first few shows. The Magician's Farewell Tour kicked off this week.

Sam Wood from Black Star Riders and Wayward Sons will step in for the opening dates. The band released a statement confirming they check on Box's condition each day, and he will return to play as soon as he gets better.

"We would like to let everyone know that Mick has been taken ill and will not be able to perform the first few shows on the Scandinavian leg of The Magician's Farewell Tour starting in Tampere, Finland this Thursday," the group said in a statement, as reported by Planet Rock.

Box is the only constant member of Uriah Heep since the band started back in the late 1960s.

"We have been very lucky to have Sam Wood stand in at the very last minute with Mick's blessing for the shows Mick cannot make," said bandmates Bernie, Phil, Russ and Davy in the statement. "We truly appreciated everyone's understanding in this unfortunate position we are in and hope you can make Sam welcome in this less than easy task for him."

The farewell tour spans 15 shows across Finland, Sweden, Norway, and Denmark. After the Scandinavian leg wraps on Feb. 10 in Odense, Denmark, the band will play on a cruise from Fort Lauderdale in late February.

Summer dates are scheduled for Switzerland, Germany, and the United Kingdom. The group will co-headline Sunday night at Maid of Stone Festival with The Almighty on July 19, marking their only UK show of the year.