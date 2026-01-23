ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Uriah Heep’s Mick Box Pauses Tour Due to Illness

Uriah Heep guitarist Mick Box will miss the start of the band’s Scandinavian tour after falling ill. The 78-year-old musician sits out the first few shows. The Magician’s Farewell Tour…

Dan Teodorescu
Guitarist Mick Box of Uriah Heep performs as the band opens for Judas Priest on the final night of the Firepower World Tour at The Joint inside the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on June 29, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Ethan Miller via Getty Images

Uriah Heep guitarist Mick Box will miss the start of the band's Scandinavian tour after falling ill. The 78-year-old musician sits out the first few shows. The Magician's Farewell Tour kicked off this week.

Sam Wood from Black Star Riders and Wayward Sons will step in for the opening dates. The band released a statement confirming they check on Box's condition each day, and he will return to play as soon as he gets better.

"We would like to let everyone know that Mick has been taken ill and will not be able to perform the first few shows on the Scandinavian leg of The Magician's Farewell Tour starting in Tampere, Finland this Thursday," the group said in a statement, as reported by Planet Rock.

Box is the only constant member of Uriah Heep since the band started back in the late 1960s. 

"We have been very lucky to have Sam Wood stand in at the very last minute with Mick's blessing for the shows Mick cannot make," said bandmates Bernie, Phil, Russ and Davy in the statement. "We truly appreciated everyone's understanding in this unfortunate position we are in and hope you can make Sam welcome in this less than easy task for him."

The farewell tour spans 15 shows across Finland, Sweden, Norway, and Denmark. After the Scandinavian leg wraps on Feb. 10 in Odense, Denmark, the band will play on a cruise from Fort Lauderdale in late February.

Summer dates are scheduled for Switzerland, Germany, and the United Kingdom. The group will co-headline Sunday night at Maid of Stone Festival with The Almighty on July 19, marking their only UK show of the year.

Tickets remain on sale. Fans can purchase them through the band's official website.

Mick BoxUriah Heep
Dan TeodorescuWriter
Related Stories
Megadeth released their final album on Friday, Jan. 23, to rave music reviews, and Megadeth's version of "Ride the Lightning" is on there.
MusicDave Mustaine Says He Wants a Metallica and Megadeth TourAnne Erickson
(L-R) Chris Frantz, Tina Weymouth, David Byrne and Jerry Harrison of Talking Heads attend Stop Making Sense Q & A hosted by BAM and A24 at BAM Harvey Theater on September 13, 2023 in Brooklyn Borough of New York City, New York.
MusicTalking Heads Release Three-Disc Set With Early Demos and Live Recordings From 1974-1977Laura Adkins
Duff McKagan performs at Le Poisson Rouge on November 06, 2024 in New York City.
MusicDuff McKagan Releases ‘Lighthouse: Live From London’ Album With Steve Jones Guest SpotLaura Adkins
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect