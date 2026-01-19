ContestsEvents
The Who’s ‘Quadrophenia’ Gets New Dolby Atmos Blu-ray Release in February

The Who will re-release their sixth studio album, Quadrophenia, as an exclusive Blu-ray audio edition this February. The disc includes new 2025 Dolby Atmos, 5.1, and stereo mixes that Richard…

Dan Teodorescu
Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend of The Who perform onstage during The Who Hits Back! Tour on May 03, 2022 at Moody Center in Austin, Texas.
Rick Kern / Stringer via Getty Images

The Who will re-release their sixth studio album, Quadrophenia, as an exclusive Blu-ray audio edition this February. The disc includes new 2025 Dolby Atmos, 5.1, and stereo mixes that Richard Whittaker created.

Track Records first released Quadrophenia as a double album in October 1973. The rock opera follows a young mod named Jimmy and his search for self-worth in 1965's London and Brighton. The record hit No. 2 on both the UK and US album charts. It produced three singles: "5:15," "Love, Reign o'er Me," and "The Real Me."

Whittaker worked with Bob Pridden to create mixes that reference both the original 1973 stereo mix by Ron Nevison and Pete Townshend and the mid-1990s stereo remix by Jon Astley. 

"Sonically, these two versions are really quite different, so Bob Pridden and I decided to study and reference both sets of mixes whilst creating the new Quadrophenia 2025 mixes in Atmos, 5.1 and stereo," said Whittaker, according to SuperDeluxeEdition. "In doing so, the new mixes sit (sonically) between the two stereo versions and have elements re-instated from the original mix that didn't make the 90's remix."

The Blu-ray has eight audio streams. You get the 2025 Dolby Atmos mix, the 2025 5.1 mix, and the 2025 PCM stereo mix. There are instrumental versions of all three 2025 mixes, plus the 2013 remaster and the Quadrophenia 5.1 EP.

The Quadrophenia 5.1 EP has eight tracks with special mixes and segues. This material was previously only available in the out-of-print Director's Cut box set from 2011.

No other formats exist for this reissue. The band won't put out box sets or vinyl editions of these new mixes.

The region-free disc comes with a free collectible SDE Surround Series slipcase. This marks a time-limited product. Availability after the pre-order window isn't guaranteed. Fans can read more about the reissue and preorder it from the band's official website.

