Megadeth Includes Metallica Cover on Final Album to Honor Former Bandmates

Megadeth will put a version of Metallica's "Ride the Lightning" on their self-titled farewell album. The record will drop on Jan. 23, 2026. Dave Mustaine co-wrote this track with James Hetfield, Lars Ulrich, and Cliff Burton before Metallica kicked him out in 1983.

"As I come full circle on the career of a lifetime, the decision to include 'Ride the Lightning,' a song I co-wrote with James, Lars, and Cliff, was to pay my respects to where my career first started," said Mustaine, according to Premier Guitar. "I thought it was just a great way to pay my respects to James and Lars and to close the circle."

The lead singer talked about why he doesn't think it's a cover. "[I don't think it's a cover version], because I wrote the song too," he said. "When we played it for people who are fans of that band and that song, the consensus has been that we did a fitting homage."

The album contains 10 tracks, and it will arrive through Mustaine's Tradecraft imprint with Frontiers Label Group's BLKIIBLK. "Ride the Lightning" shows up as a bonus track.

The thrash metal band's North American farewell tour will start on Feb. 15 in Victoria, BC. Shows in Canada will wrap up on Mar. 6 in Quebec City. The tour might stretch past 2026, which means that fans could catch the band at multiple stops.