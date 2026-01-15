Megadeth Includes Metallica Cover on Final Album to Honor Former Bandmates
Megadeth will put a version of Metallica's "Ride the Lightning" on their self-titled farewell album. The record will drop on Jan. 23, 2026. Dave Mustaine co-wrote this track with James Hetfield, Lars Ulrich, and Cliff Burton before Metallica kicked him out in 1983.
"As I come full circle on the career of a lifetime, the decision to include 'Ride the Lightning,' a song I co-wrote with James, Lars, and Cliff, was to pay my respects to where my career first started," said Mustaine, according to Premier Guitar. "I thought it was just a great way to pay my respects to James and Lars and to close the circle."
The lead singer talked about why he doesn't think it's a cover. "[I don't think it's a cover version], because I wrote the song too," he said. "When we played it for people who are fans of that band and that song, the consensus has been that we did a fitting homage."
The album contains 10 tracks, and it will arrive through Mustaine's Tradecraft imprint with Frontiers Label Group's BLKIIBLK. "Ride the Lightning" shows up as a bonus track.
The thrash metal band's North American farewell tour will start on Feb. 15 in Victoria, BC. Shows in Canada will wrap up on Mar. 6 in Quebec City. The tour might stretch past 2026, which means that fans could catch the band at multiple stops.
Mustaine ruled out participation from former members during the farewell trek. Current guitarist Teemu Mäntysaari takes on a big chunk of the solo work on the "Ride the Lightning" version alongside the founder.