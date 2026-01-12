Queen Plans September Birthday Party for Freddie Mercury’s 80th

Queen announced a party for what would've been Freddie Mercury's 80th birthday. The Official Freddie Mercury Birthday Party 2026 happens on Sept. 5 at the Casino Barrière in Montreux, Switzerland.

They're calling it The Great Pretender's Gala, a nod to the track Mercury recorded back in 1987. Money raised goes to The Mercury Phoenix Trust, which fights HIV/AIDS.

Guests need to dress up. "We are leaning into Freddie's smarter, sharper dress sense, so think tuxedos, dresses, waistcoats, cravats, scarves and maybe even a monocle or face mask. Dress for a Rock n' Roll Ball!", the band mentioned in their Instagram post.

Roger Taylor and Brian May started The Mercury Phoenix Trust with their manager Jim Beach. They did this to honor Mercury after he died from AIDS in 1991.

Last November, the Royal Mint put Mercury on a UK coin, a collectible showing him mid-performance with his signature next to his portrait.

UMe released Mr. Bad Guy on vinyl Dec. 5, marking 40 years since the original. Mercury's first solo record came out at the end of April 1985.

The album allowed him to step outside of what Queen had been doing. He traded their shape-shifting sound for tracks that blended his writing with dance music and pop.

The Casino Barrièreis important to the band's legacy because Queen recorded multiple albums there. Montreux became Mercury's second home during his final years.