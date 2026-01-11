This Day in Rock History: January 11

Over the years, many interesting things have happened in the rock world on Jan. 11. It's when Nirvana replaced Michael Jackson at the top of the album charts, and when Jimi Hendrix started recording one of his signature songs. These are the most noteworthy events that happened on this day in rock history.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Some of the most remarkable milestones we celebrate today are:

1975: Led Zeppelin performed their iconic song "Kashmir" live for the first time in Rotterdam, The Netherlands. It was a part of the Physical Graffiti album, which had been released earlier that year, and quickly became one of their most popular songs.

1992: Nirvana's sophomore album, Nevermind, reached the top spot on the U.S. Billboard 200 album chart. It replaced Michael Jackson's Dangerous and went 13x Platinum in the U.S., selling over 30 million copies worldwide.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Some legendary performances and recordings happened on Jan. 11. These include:

1967: Jimi Hendrix recorded "Purple Haze" at London's De Lane Lea Studios. He eventually completed the track a month later at Olympic Studios and released it as a single in the U.K. on March 17, three months before its American release.

1971: Janis Joplin's second solo album and fourth album overall, Pearl, was posthumously released through Columbia Records. It got to No. 1 on the Billboard 200 album chart and went 4x Platinum in the U.S.

1985: The first edition of the legendary Rock in Rio festival took place in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. It ran for 10 days, had about 1.4 million attendees, and featured some of the biggest names in music history, including Queen, Ozzy Osbourne, Iron Maiden, Scorpions, Whitesnake, Rod Stewart, and AC/DC.