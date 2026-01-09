Peter Wolf, 79, Expands 2026 Tour With New Dates

Peter Wolf added more concerts to his 2026 schedule. The 79-year-old J. Geils Band frontman now has 11 gigs lined up for this year.

The Fillmore in Detroit will host him on April 17, City Winery in New York City will host a sold-out show on April 2 slot fast, and Stone Mountain Arts Center in Brownfield, Maine, has booked him for back-to-back nights on April 24 and 25.

Detroit means a lot to him, as J. Geils Band cut three live records there, starting with Live Full House at the Cinderella Ballroom in 1972. The band came back for Blow Your Face Out in 1976, then wrapped things up with Showtime! in 1982.

"When we got on the road and we first got to Detroit, the audience reaction was unlike any other outside of Boston," Wolf told Detroit Metro Times writer Dave Mesrey last year. "During the early years, every time we would hit Detroit, it always got bigger and bigger. And the audience was just so enthusiastic. So we were always looking forward — 'Let's go back to Detroit!' And every time we went back, we were never let down — the crowds would always almost double in size."

The tour starts on Feb. 13 at Narrows Center for the Arts in Fall River, Massachusetts. After that, Wolf hits Music Hall in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, on Feb. 19, The Cabot in Beverly, Massachusetts, on March 7, and wraps up at Greenwich Odeum in East Greenwich, Rhode Island, on March 28.

Connecticut gets two chances to see him: Infinity Music Hall in Norfolk on Feb. 14 and The Kate in Old Saybrook on April 3. Massachusetts fans can also grab seats at Groton Hill Music Center in Groton on Feb. 20.