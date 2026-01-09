Listen to Win: From Ashes to New

ContestsEvents
Southwest Florida, don’t miss the Shiprocked Pre Party featuring From Ashes to New along with special guests The Pretty Wild and Dark Divine at The Ranch in Fort Myers on Friday, January 23rd.

Grab your tickets now at TheRanchFortMyers.com

Listen to 96 K Rock to win tickets to the show!

  • Dates of contests: 1/12/26 -1/23/26
  • How winner is being selected: Caller 9
  • When the winner is being selected: 10a-6p
  • How many times a person can enter: 1
  • Age of entrants: 18+
  • How many winners are being selected: 20
  • What the prize is: 2 tickets
  • What the prize value is: $73.04
  • Who is providing the prize:  Ember South Entertainment
