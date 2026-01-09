A David Bowie-Inspired Children’s Book is Coming

Why not get the younger generation started early on discovering new music? That's the idea behind books for kids that are inspired by some of the greatest musicians of all time.

Now, a new children's book inspired by none other than legendary musician David Bowie is scheduled to arrive this fall. Starman: The Cosmic Voyage of David Bowie, written by author Matthew Cordell, depicts Bowie as a real spaceman. How cute is that? It's described as "the galactic journey of Bowie's life, with stops for each phase of his ever-transforming career."

New Book Introduces Young Minds to David Bowie

"Introduce young minds to the many iconic faces of David Bowie with this ethereal homage from Caldecott Medalist Matthew Cordell," the book's listing on Barnes and Noble states. "David Bowie’s countless devotees know that he was more than a musician, more than a celebrity; the trail of expression and creativity that he blazed is burning to this day, lighting a path for ages to come."

In the book's description, Cordell asks the question, how can we "introduce that blaze to kids who weren’t even born yet when he passed on? "

"In answer, Caldecott Medalist Matthew Cordell brings readers on the galactic journey of Bowie's life, with stops for each phase of his ever-transforming career," the description states. "No cut-and-dry biography, Starman is the true story of a spirit driven to seek, to dare, and to continuously transform."

People helped share the news by revealing the cover of the book, which features Bowie inside a star. "I wanted to share with young readers Bowie's journey in a similar sense of how he lived it — traveling with eyes wide open, constantly seeking and observing, all with an intergalactic flair," Cordell told People of the book. "I love the way Bowie's endless curiosity led him to discover, be inspired by and implement new sounds into his own artistic output, throughout his artistic life."