Iron Maiden Bassist Names Song Missing From 50th Anniversary Tour

Steve Harris wants "The Evil That Men Do" back on the band's setlist for their Run for Your Lives 50th anniversary tour. The founding bassist told Metal Hammer the 1988 single hasn't been played since 2019. It's the 11th most-played track in the group's history.

"I like them all! It's hard to pick one," said Harris to Metal Hammer. "There's certain songs like The Evil That Men Do that aren't already in the set and I'd like to play. But we've bandied the ideas around and not ended up playing them this time."

The track comes from the Seventh Son of a Seventh Son album. The band chose to represent that album with its 10-minute title track and "The Clairvoyant" for the current tour instead.

Harris started the band in 1975, and he's their primary songwriter. The 69-year-old knows how tough it is to pick material from five decades of music.

"But it's difficult to do a set from any part of our career [and not miss things out]," said Harris. "It's a nice problem to have, I suppose."

The Run for Your Lives tour kicked off last year in May. Several rarities came back. "Killers" and "Murders in the Rue Morgue" returned after not being played live since 1999 and 2005, while "Rime of the Ancient Mariner" came back after last being played in 2009.

The tour will resume in May with shows across Europe through July. The band will wrap up that leg with a performance at Knebworth House in the UK, then head to North, Central, and South America from August to November.