Extreme Begins Recording Seventh Studio Album Following 2023 Chart Success

Extreme started work on its seventh studio album on January 5. This new record will follow Six, which was released in June 2023 through earMUSIC. There are currently no details available regarding the album's release date, track list, or producer. The title also hasn't been released.

Guitarist Nuno Bettencourt posted a photo from the recording studio on his Facebook page.

He wrote, "DAY 1 2026 EX7REME" alongside the image. The band completed 12 visual interpretations of tracks from the new album, accompanied by a video release for one of the songs.

Six hit No. 10 on Billboard's Top Album Sales chart. First-week sales totaled 12,500 copies. The album marked the band's first studio release since 2008. The record spawned three singles. The group toured across the United States, Europe, India, Japan, and Australia after the release.

Nuno Bettencourt performed at Ozzy Osbourne's Back To The Beginning farewell concert in 2024. That appearance led him to become music director and guitarist at the 2025 MTV VMAs, where he played with Steven Tyler, Joe Perry, and Yungblud.

He explained that the 15-year gap between albums came from creating three albums' worth of material. The band recorded multiple batches of songs before settling on the final track list.