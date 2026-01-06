ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Metallica Releases Concert Videos From Bahrain Show Featuring ‘One’ and ‘The Day That Never Comes’

Metallica dropped video footage from their December 3 concert in Sakhir, Bahrain. Fans can now watch clips of “One” and “The Day That Never Comes” from Beyon Al Dana Amphitheatre. The…

Dan Teodorescu
Metallica performs at Marvel Stadium on November 08, 2025 in Melbourne, Australia.
Sam Tabone / Stringer via Getty Images

Metallica dropped video footage from their December 3 concert in Sakhir, Bahrain. Fans can now watch clips of "One" and "The Day That Never Comes" from Beyon Al Dana Amphitheatre.

The show was part of the M72 World Tour supporting 72 Seasons. Metallica stopped in Bahrain last month and delivered both tracks to the crowd.

"One" came from the 1988 album ...And Justice For All as the third single. It climbed to No. 35 on the US Billboard Hot 100. This was their first song to chart there.

The track also became their first music video. It won at the 1990 GRAMMY Awards in the inaugural Best Metal Performance category.

...And Justice For All achieved Platinum status through the Recording Industry Association of America within its first month. That meant sales of one million copies. The album later earned 8x Platinum certification for 8 million US sales.

"The Day That Never Comes" appeared on Death Magnetic as a single. Metallica shared footage of this track from the same Bahrain concert.

The M72 World Tour continues with dates across Europe and other locations this year. 

The December concert happened at Beyon Al Dana Amphitheatre in Sakhir. Both videos are now available online for fans to watch. Fans can get tour info and concert tickets on Metallica's official website.

MetallicaRock Music
Dan TeodorescuWriter
Related Stories
Jon Bon Jovi during a special announcement of the "Forever Tour" at Wembley Stadium on October 24, 2025 in London, England.
MusicJon Bon Jovi Announces Forever Tour After Six-Year Break From TouringLaura Adkins
Those who adore the Rolling Stones and their music will be happy about a Record Store Day exclusive this spring.
MusicPeter Gabriel Unleashes First Single From New AlbumAnne Erickson
U2 singer Bono rehearses for the 43rd Annual Grammy Awards at Staples Center, Los Angeles, Ca. 2/20/01.
MusicU2 Teases First New Album in Nearly a DecadeLaura Adkins
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect