Metallica Releases Concert Videos From Bahrain Show Featuring ‘One’ and ‘The Day That Never Comes’

Metallica dropped video footage from their December 3 concert in Sakhir, Bahrain. Fans can now watch clips of "One" and "The Day That Never Comes" from Beyon Al Dana Amphitheatre.

The show was part of the M72 World Tour supporting 72 Seasons. Metallica stopped in Bahrain last month and delivered both tracks to the crowd.

"One" came from the 1988 album ...And Justice For All as the third single. It climbed to No. 35 on the US Billboard Hot 100. This was their first song to chart there.

The track also became their first music video. It won at the 1990 GRAMMY Awards in the inaugural Best Metal Performance category.

...And Justice For All achieved Platinum status through the Recording Industry Association of America within its first month. That meant sales of one million copies. The album later earned 8x Platinum certification for 8 million US sales.

"The Day That Never Comes" appeared on Death Magnetic as a single. Metallica shared footage of this track from the same Bahrain concert.

The M72 World Tour continues with dates across Europe and other locations this year.