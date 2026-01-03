Listen to Win: Mötley Crüe

ContestsEvents
August 15, 2026 at the MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre in Tampa Mötley Crüe has announced The Return of the Carnival of Sins, a major 2026 North American tour celebrating both the…

August 15, 2026 at the MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre in Tampa

Mötley Crüe has announced The Return of the Carnival of Sins, a major 2026 North American tour celebrating both the 20th anniversary of their iconic 2005–2006 Carnival of Sins tour and the band’s 45th anniversary. The tour will bring the band’s explosive, high-impact live show to 33 cities across the U.S. and Canada, featuring special guests Tesla and Extreme. Reimagining one of the most memorable tours of their career with updated staging and a refreshed setlist, the band promises a high-energy experience for longtime fans and new Crüeheads alike, capturing the grit, humor, and spectacle that made the original Carnival of Sins legendary.

Listen to 96 K Rock to win tickets to the show!

How to enter:  Listen To Win

  • Dates of contests: 1/5/26 -1/9/26
  • How winner is being selected: Caller 9
  • When the winner is being selected: 10a-6p
  • How many times a person can enter: 1
  • Age of entrants: 18+
  • How many winners are being selected: 10
  • What the prize is: 2 tickets
  • What the prize value is: $56
  • Who is providing the prize:  Live Nation
