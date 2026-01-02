Todd Kerns and Bruce Kulick Perform Free Show to Benefit Nevada SPCA

ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
Todd Kerns and Bruce Kulick
Todd Kerns threw a free concert at the Hard Rock Cafe in Las Vegas. Former KISS guitarist Bruce Kulick joined him. They gathered donations for the Nevada SPCA, pulling in around 1,000 pounds of pet food for animals in need.

Fans brought unopened cat and dog food in exchange for the 75-minute show on the Las Vegas Strip. Kulick came onstage for four songs. The full set included eighteen tracks that spanned classic rock covers and original pieces.

Four KISS songs got the full treatment with both musicians: "Comin' Home," "Rock Bottom," "Forever," and "Heaven's On Fire." Kerns tackled other KISS tracks on his own, ripping through "I Was Made For Lovin' You," "Love Gun," and "Beth."

"I'm very grateful that my friend Bruce Kulick came to help us gather up donations for the Nevada SPCA this past Sunday at the Hard Rock Cafe Vegas," said Todd Kerns in a social media post that also included a clip of them performing "Forever." "Sadly it's never enough but we do what we can."

Kerns plays bass for Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators. He's also worked with Toque, Static In Stereo, and The Age Of Electric. Kulick held down lead guitar duties for KISS from 1984 to 1996.

Kulick praised how things turned out. "It was a huge success for the charity," said Bruce Kulick, according to BraveWords. He thanked Monique Kerns for her dedication to the animal welfare group.

