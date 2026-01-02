Todd Kerns and Bruce Kulick Perform Free Show to Benefit Nevada SPCA

Todd Kerns threw a free concert at the Hard Rock Cafe in Las Vegas. Former KISS guitarist Bruce Kulick joined him. They gathered donations for the Nevada SPCA, pulling in around 1,000 pounds of pet food for animals in need.

Fans brought unopened cat and dog food in exchange for the 75-minute show on the Las Vegas Strip. Kulick came onstage for four songs. The full set included eighteen tracks that spanned classic rock covers and original pieces.

"I'm very grateful that my friend Bruce Kulick came to help us gather up donations for the Nevada SPCA this past Sunday at the Hard Rock Cafe Vegas," said Todd Kerns in a social media post that also included a clip of them performing "Forever." "Sadly it's never enough but we do what we can."

Kerns plays bass for Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators. He's also worked with Toque, Static In Stereo, and The Age Of Electric. Kulick held down lead guitar duties for KISS from 1984 to 1996.