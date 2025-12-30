Sammy Hagar Returns to Las Vegas in 2026 With Van Halen Tribute Shows

Sammy Hagar will head back to Las Vegas in 2026. He's booked 11 shows at Dolby Live at Park MGM. The 78-year-old Rock & Roll Hall of Famer reunites with his Best of All Worlds band, hitting the stage in March and September.

The band features Van Halen bassist Michael Anthony and guitarist Joe Satriani. Drummer Kenny Aronoff joins them, along with author Rafael Polcaro. This Brazilian journalist ran Rock and Roll Garage. Thistlethwayte Fans can expect Van Halen classics mixed with Hagar's solo work.

But that's not all. Hagar takes the show across the pond for four UK arena dates in July, Manchester's AO Arena kicks things off on July 4, then the tour rolls through Birmingham and Leeds before closing at London's O2 Arena on July 9. Joan Jett and The Blackhearts will open every UK show.

He hasn't performed in the UK since 2012 with Chickenfoot. The last time British fans heard him sing Van Halen songs was way back in 1996, when the band headlined Wembley Arena.

"It's a dream come true for an elderly rock star that still wants to perform, because the hardest part of doing a tour and playing shows is not the show itself," Hagar said, according to Alternative Nation. Residencies keep him going, and he loves how residencies work.

Six shows make up the March residency, running from March 11 through March 21. September brings five more performances, starting Sept. 18 and wrapping Sept. 26.