Rolling Stone Names the 10 Best Reissues of 2025

Rolling Stone released its list of the 10 best reissues of 2025 on Dec. 19. Box sets and archival collections from Bob Dylan, Bruce Springsteen, Sly Stone, and Patti Smith made the cut. The publication spotlighted releases spanning 1960s psychedelia to 1980s punk.

Five releases are box sets. Combined, their super-deluxe versions contain 37 CDs, according to Rolling Stone. Cheaper versions exist, too.

Bob Dylan's Through the Open Window: The Bootleg Series Vol. 18 1956-1963 traces his growth from a 15-year-old banging New Orleans R&B on piano to his Carnegie Hall performance in 1963. The set opens with a 1956 music-store acetate. On it, Dylan plays Fats Domino-style music before he wanted to be Woody Guthrie.

Patti Smith's "Horses (50th Anniversary)" adds pre-LP demos and works-in-progress from the John Cale-produced sessions to the 1975 debut. The two-disc set includes a version of "Gloria" without drums. There's also an electrifying "Birdland" with words under construction.

Bruce Springsteen's Tracks II: The Lost Albums presents seven unreleased albums from across four decades. The collection includes The L.A. Garage Sessions as well as Streets of Philadelphia Sessions and Faithless, among others.

The Jimi Hendrix Experience's Bold as Love features first takes and arrangements never heard outside Olympic Studios. The release includes "Wait Until Tomorrow" with heightened soul-stomp guitar. There's an already luminous Take Two of "Little Wing."

Buckingham Nicks' 1973 debut got its first proper release after spending years in collector purgatory. Sweet justice for Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham's partnership before Fleetwood Mac. The album debuted in the Top 20 of the Billboard 200.

Sly & the Family Stone's The First Family: Live at Winchester Cathedral 1967 captures a performance from the Bay Area nightspot before the band played Woodstock. The recording includes covers of Otis Redding and Joe Tex. The Stone original "I Ain't Got Nobody" appears too.