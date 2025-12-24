Paul McCartney Names ‘Got Back Tour’ as 2025 Highlight, Plans New Album for 2026

Paul McCartney picked his Got Back Tour as 2025's biggest moment during his final website Q&A session this year. The 83-year-old musician revealed he's working on a fresh album and provided details about multiple upcoming releases slated for 2026.

"But yeah, if I had to pick one I think the tour was probably the highlight of the year for me — it was so successful and enjoyable for everyone involved," he said. Twenty-one concerts across North America kicked off September 26 in Santa Barbara, California. The final two performances took place on November 24-25 in Chicago.

McCartney credited fans for making each show exceptional. "The … tour was spectacular: the audiences were so warm and receptive," he noted.

Phone-free concerts at Bowery Ballroom in New York City, Santa Barbara, and Nashville left the strongest impression on him. "People aren't just holding up phones, so you really see the whites of their eyes. It's lovely!" he said.

What excites him most about 2026? "My new album!" he declared. "We're just starting to think about how to put that together." Production talks have begun.

Man on the Run will arrive soon — a documentary Morgan Neville directed about McCartney's years after The Beatles disbanded.

High in the Clouds, an animated movie adapted from his 2005 children's book, also nears completion. "We've finished up all the recordings of the vocalists in the last couple of days," he said. Ringo Starr lends his voice, along with Celine Dion, Lionel Richie, Idris Elba, Jimmy Fallon, Hannah Waddingham, and Himesh Patel.

His memoir Wings: The Story of a Band on the Run hit shelves in November. A Wings compilation dropped at the same time. "The great thing is there's so much suddenly happening," he said. "It's like a log jam, loads of things have just come in."

Asked about New Year's resolutions, he cracked a joke: "To be a good boy!" Then came something more genuine. "I normally don't have one, but what comes to mind is things like 'to eat sensibly.' That's always a good one."