Rock Legend Robert Plant Surprises Fans with Visit Before Sold-Out Concert

Led Zeppelin's former singer, Robert Plant, showed up at Buck's Bar on West Regent Street on Tuesday night. He came in before his Wednesday gig at Glasgow Royal Concert Hall. The 77-year-old brought his band, Saving Grace, along for dinner at the chicken joint.

Workers posted a photo on Instagram of Plant giving a thumbs up next to one of the crew members. The restaurant said that hosting the rock icon and his musicians was an honor.

"Nothing major happened at Buck's Bar today… Except for a bona fide rock god, the greatest ever singer of the mightiest force in the history of rock n roll dropping in," staff members wrote on Instagram. "It was an honour and a privilege to host former Led Zeppelin singer Robert Plant and his incredible new band Saving Grace tonight ahead of their sell-out show in Glasgow tomorrow." People reacted to the post with excitement.

Plant fronted Led Zeppelin from 1968 until the band split in 1980. Since then, he's continued making music on his own. Saving Grace has vocalist Suzi Dian, drummer Oli Jefferson, guitarist Tony Kelsey, banjo and string player Matt Worley, and cellist Barney Morse-Brown. The band released an album in September.

Wednesday's show started the Scotland leg of the world tour. Plant and his group performed at Edinburgh's Usher Hall on Thursday.