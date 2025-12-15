ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
Collective Soul to Perform at Hershey Theatre in April 2026

Collective Soul will play at Hershey Theatre in Hershey, Pennsylvania, on April 3, 2026, at 8 p.m., and tickets are on sale now through Hershey Entertainment. You can also buy…

Collective Soul performs during the "Summer Camp with Trucks Tour" at Footprint Center on July 13, 2024 in Phoenix, Arizona.
Collective Soul will play at Hershey Theatre in Hershey, Pennsylvania, on April 3, 2026, at 8 p.m., and tickets are on sale now through Hershey Entertainment. You can also buy tickets and see the full tour schedule on Collective Soul's website. The Atlanta rock outfit celebrated 30 years in 2024 with Here To Eternity, their 12th studio release. Over three decades, they've sold millions of records and performed across the globe.

Rising to prominence in the 1990s, Collective Soul became a defining presence of the era’s alternative rock scene. Songs such as “Shine,” “The World I Know,” “December,” and “Heavy” became radio staples and enduring fan favorites, helping the band earn eight No. 1 hits and sell millions of records worldwide. Their music continues to resonate with longtime fans while attracting new listeners.

All five band members still record and play together. Critics praised their latest work when it dropped last year, calling it a return to their signature sound while pushing into new territory.

The April concert continues their current tour. They're moving into what they describe as the next chapter. The historic Pennsylvania theater will host the show, and the doors will open on Friday night at 8 p.m. on April 3.

