Iron Maiden Scores First No. 1 on Rock Chart With 40-Year-Old Live Album

Laura Adkins
Rock band Iron Maiden members (L-R) Dave Murray, Nicko McBrain, Bruce Dickinson, Steve Harris, Janick Gers and Adrian Smith pose for a photograph as they are inducted Into Hollywood's Rock Walk, at the Guitar Center on August 19, 2005 in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California.
Frazer Harrison via Getty Images

According to Forbes, Iron Maiden claimed No. 1 on the Official Rock & Metal Albums chart for the first time with Live After Death. This live recording turned 40 this year. The band released a special vinyl reissue in October, which propelled the record back onto several charts throughout the United Kingdom.

The live set debuted at No. 31 on the rock chart just over 20 years ago. It spent only 16 weeks on the U.K.'s list of bestselling rock and metal albums. The album appeared in the ranking for the first time in more than 5 years as it climbed to the top spot. Live After Death also launched at No. 5 on the Official Vinyl Albums chart. 

The album returned to the Official Albums chart at No. 81. Live After Death hadn't appeared on the most competitive albums list in the U.K. since early 1986, far from its No. 2 peak in the fall of 1985.

The reissue features two 140-gram vinyls in blue and yellow with 2015 audio remastering. Buyers get a replica 24-page World Slavery Tour program, a replica tour pass, and a 12-page booklet with a new essay. Fan club editor Alexander Milas interviews Steve Harris, Nicko McBrain, Rod Smallwood, and illustrator Derek Riggs.

"We were touring our arses off. It was literally just, 'record, tour, record, tour' — we didn't stop," said Harris, according to BraveWords. "Rod was cracking the old whip, and that was the right thing to do. I mean, we were totally up for it, it's not like we were doing stuff that we didn't want to do."

The band recorded most of the album during four nights at Los Angeles' Long Beach Arena in March 1985. 

Iron Maiden has put out 17 studio albums. They've sold over 100 million records worldwide. The band will continue their Run For Your Lives World Tour through Europe in 2026, including a performance at Knebworth Park on Jul. 11, 2026.

Iron MaidenNicko McBrainSteve Harris
Laura AdkinsWriter
