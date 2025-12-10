Tom Petty Estate Releases 2,000 Numbered Copies of Cool Blue Vinyl

The Tom Petty estate has dropped a Cool Blue pressing of The Live Anthology — From The Vaults Vol. 1. Only 2,000 copies exist, and each one carries its own number. You can buy it now at TomPetty.com.

This colored variant follows the recent Record Store Day Black Friday turquoise version. That one had 11,000 copies. The new pressing marks the second specialty edition in less than a month.

Tom Petty himself picked the live tracks for The Live Anthology — From The Vaults Vol. 1. The collection first appeared as a bonus CD in the 2009 five-CD box set, The Live Anthology. Before now, it had never been pressed on vinyl as a standalone release.

Petty died in 2017 at 66. The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee sold more than 80 million records during his years with the Heartbreakers and as a solo artist.

The album features live performances of songs like "Don't Come Around Here No More," "The Last DJ," and "I Need To Know." Deep cuts appear too, including "Like A Diamond," "Think About Me," and "Ballad of Easy Rider," which round out the tracklist.

The 2009 box set captured performances from across his career, pulling from concerts between 1980 and 2007. Those recordings spanned decades of touring.

The estate has kept releasing archival material since his death. Box sets have come out. Reissues have appeared. Live recordings from the vault have surfaced.