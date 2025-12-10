Three Days Grace Scores 20th No. 1 Hit on Mainstream Rock Chart

ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
Guitarist Barry Stock (L) and bassist Brad Walst of Three Days Grace perform as the band opens for Five Finger Death Punch's kickoff of its fall 2019 tour at The Joint inside the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on November 1, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Three Days Grace just became the second act to reach 20 No. 1 songs on Billboard's Mainstream Rock Airplay chart. "Kill Me Fast" claimed the top spot on Dec. 13. Only Shinedown sits ahead of them, boasting 21 chart-toppers across the ranking's 44-year span.

"Kill Me Fast" marks their third consecutive No. 1 in 2025. "Mayday" topped the chart for five weeks starting in January. Then "Apologies" held the peak position for one week in July.

The Canadian rockers got their first No. 1 back in 2004 with "Just Like You," which was their second entry on the chart. Their debut track, "[I Hate] Everything About You," peaked at No. 4 in 2003.

Adam Gontier fronted the band during their initial streak of 10 number 1s on the Billboard Rock chart. Matt Walst took over and delivered vocals on the next seven chart-toppers. The most recent three No. 1 hits feature both singers after Gontier's return.

Five Finger Death Punch ranks third with 17 No. 1 songs. Foo Fighters trails with 15. Metallica has 14, while Disturbed, Godsmack, Linkin Park, and Van Halen each claim 13.

The last three chart-toppers have come from acts on that list. Five Finger Death Punch's "The End," featuring BABYMETAL, ruled on the Nov. 22 and 29 charts. Foo Fighters' "Asking for a Friend" led on Dec. 6.

"Kill Me Fast" sits at No. 12 on the Rock & Alternative Airplay chart with 2.7 million audience impressions during the week ending Dec. 4, according to Luminate. The song also appears on Alternative Airplay.

Alienation, the band's eighth studio album, includes all three of their 2025 No. 1 hits. The album debuted at No. 2 on the Top Hard Rock Albums chart in September and has earned 96,000 equivalent album units. Fans can buy the albums and check out the band's future tour dates on their official website.

