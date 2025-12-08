ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
LISTEN LIVE

Ronnie Wood of the Rolling Stones Reflects on ‘Music and Art as One’

The Rolling Stones are incredible live, and they have the kind of band chemistry that’s one in a million. They’re a full-body, time-bending, soul-shaking experience that somehow gets more magical…

Anne Erickson
The Rolling Stones are incredible live, and they have the kind of band chemistry that's one in a million.
Getty Images / Kevin Winter

The Rolling Stones are incredible live, and they have the kind of band chemistry that's one in a million. They're a full-body, time-bending, soul-shaking experience that somehow gets more magical the longer they've been doing it.

Mick Jagger's onstage moves just can't be taught. He turns stadiums into intimate, electric playgrounds where every person feels personally invited into the fun. Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood weave guitar lines together like no other in a loose, joyful, totally rocking feel. Then, the late, great Charlie Watts was a genius behind the kit, keeping that heartbeat steady, reminding everyone that the Stones' rhythm is older, wiser and cooler than anyone else.

The 'Paint It Black' Collection is Inspired by the Rolling Stones

Now, in honor of his 50th anniversary as a part of the Rolling Stones, Wood has recently released a new art collection, called Paint It Black. The release, he says, was an effort to capture the feeling that he and his bandmates have during concerts. The Paint it Black collection is available now.

"I wanted to capture the energy of Mick, Keith, me, our late friend Charlie, and the thousands of live shows we've been so lucky to play together," Wood told Rolling Stone about his art. "I wanted the fans to see what I see when we're onstage — music and art as one."

He added, "My hope is the Stones fans can feel the music when they look at these paintings."

As for the fact the Rolling Stones has been around for 50 years, Wood said that timestamp is "hard to believe."

"What a joy. I was already chuffed with the bands I'd played in before '75. But joining the Stones, that felt like coming home," he added. "I still get a kick out of being a Stone, and it keeps me out of trouble, sometimes."

The Rolling Stones ensure that rock never dies, from the hits to the musical deep cuts, and for that, we're grateful.

Rolling Stones
Anne EricksonWriter
Anne Erickson started her radio career shortly after graduating from Michigan State University and has worked on-air in Detroit, Flint, Toledo, Lansing and beyond. As someone who absolutely loves rock, metal and alt music, she instantly fell in love with radio and hasn’t looked back. When she’s not working, Anne makes her own music with her band, Upon Wings, and she also loves cheering on her favorite Detroit and Michigan sports teams, especially Lions and MSU football. Anne is also an award-winning journalist, and her byline has run in a variety of national publications. You can also hear her weekends on WRIF.
Related Stories
Lou Gramm performs at the Paradise Artists Party during day 3 of the IEBA 2016 Conference on October 11, 2016 in Nashville, Tennessee.
MusicForeigner Performs ‘Luanne’ Live for First Time Since 1985 with Lou GrammDan Teodorescu
Megadeth frontman Dave Mustaine performs during the Jagermeister Fall Music Tour at The Pearl concert theater at the Palms Casino Resort October 20, 2010 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
MusicMustaine Rules Out Former Members for Megadeth Farewell TourDan Teodorescu
Fleetwood Mac performs onstage during MusiCares Person of the Year honoring Fleetwood Mac at Radio City Music Hall on January 26, 2018 in New York City.
MusicFleetwood Mac Tribute Show With Full Orchestra Set for Sydney Opera House in FebruaryLaura Adkins
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect