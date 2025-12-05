Listen to Win: Chicago & Styx: The Windy Cities Tour

Chicago & Styx : The Windy Cities Tour - All The Hits... Your Kind of Tour coming to Mid Florida Credit Union Amphitheatre on July 15th!

Two of music’s biggest bands, legendary multi-Platinum rockers Chicago and Styx, got their start in Chicago, and now they’re joining together for their first-ever co-headlining tour, bringing the best of the Midwest to venues nationwide with “The Windy Cities Tour - All The Hits…Your Kind of