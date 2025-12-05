Listen to Win: Chicago & Styx: The Windy Cities Tour

ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
Chicago & Styx: The Windy Cities Tour – All The Hits… Your Kind of Tour coming to Mid Florida Credit Union Amphitheatre on July 15th! Two of music's biggest bands, legendary multi-Platinum rockers Chicago and Styx, got…

Diana Beasley

Chicago & Styx: The Windy Cities Tour - All The Hits... Your Kind of Tour coming to Mid Florida Credit Union Amphitheatre on July 15th!

Two of music’s biggest bands, legendary multi-Platinum rockers Chicago and Styx, got their start in Chicago, and now they’re joining together for their first-ever co-headlining tour, bringing the best of the Midwest to venues nationwide with “The Windy Cities Tour - All The Hits…Your Kind of

  • Dates of contests: 12/8/25-12/12/25
  • How winner is being selected: Caller 9
  • When the winner is being selected: 2p-6p
  • How many times a person can enter: 1
  • Age of entrants: 18+
  • How many winners are being selected: 5
  • What the prize is: 2 tickets
  • What the prize value is: $84
  • Who is providing the prize:  Live Nation
Diana BeasleyEditor
About
Connect