Listen to Win: Chicago & Styx: The Windy Cities Tour
Chicago & Styx: The Windy Cities Tour – All The Hits… Your Kind of Tour coming to Mid Florida Credit Union Amphitheatre on July 15th! Two of music’s biggest bands, legendary multi-Platinum rockers Chicago and Styx, got…
Chicago & Styx: The Windy Cities Tour - All The Hits... Your Kind of Tour coming to Mid Florida Credit Union Amphitheatre on July 15th!
Two of music’s biggest bands, legendary multi-Platinum rockers Chicago and Styx, got their start in Chicago, and now they’re joining together for their first-ever co-headlining tour, bringing the best of the Midwest to venues nationwide with “The Windy Cities Tour - All The Hits…Your Kind of
Listen to 96 K Rock to win tickets!
How to enter: Listen To Win
- Dates of contests: 12/8/25-12/12/25
- How winner is being selected: Caller 9
- When the winner is being selected: 2p-6p
- How many times a person can enter: 1
- Age of entrants: 18+
- How many winners are being selected: 5
- What the prize is: 2 tickets
- What the prize value is: $84
- Who is providing the prize: Live Nation