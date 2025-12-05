ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
LISTEN LIVE

Eric Clapton Announces Show at Sandringham Estate With Surprise Guests

Eric Clapton will perform at the royal family’s Sandringham estate in Norfolk, England, on Aug. 23, 2026. The show will also feature some special guests, though there has yet to…

Dan Teodorescu
Musician Eric Clapton speaks onstage at "Eric Clapton: Life In 12 Bars" press conference during 2017 Toronto International Film Festival at TIFF Bell Lightbox on September 11, 2017 in Toronto, Canada.
Kevin Winter via Getty Images

Eric Clapton will perform at the royal family's Sandringham estate in Norfolk, England, on Aug. 23, 2026. The show will also feature some special guests, though there has yet to be an announcement of who those will be.

The three-time Rock & Roll Hall of Famer added Sandringham to his 2026 schedule, with tickets going on sale to the public Friday at 9 a.m. GMT. Registration information and purchase options are available through the guitarist's official channels and on the Heritage Festivals website.

Before Sandringham, Clapton will play several concerts across Europe. His tour kicks off on April 22 in Antwerp, Belgium. 

He recently released a deluxe reissue of his 1989 album, Journeyman, featuring four new bonus tracks. Three tracks are from the original Journeyman recording sessions and have never been released before.

The original album hit No. 1 on the Billboard Rock Albums chart. It featured singles like "Pretending" and "Bad Love."

His 2026 tour marks a return to the stage after the recent album reissue. Fans can buy or stream the album on all major platforms.

BillboardEric Clapton
Dan TeodorescuWriter
Related Stories
Guitarist Janick Gers of Iron Maiden performs at Ozzfest 2005 at the Hyundai Pavilion on August 20, 2005 in San Bernandino, California.
MusicFender and Jackson Release Limited-Edition Guitar Collection for Iron Maiden’s 50th AnniversaryLaura Adkins
Guitarist Eddie Van Halen of Van Halen performs during the 2015 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 17, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
MusicEVH Unleashes New Amp Emulating Eddie Van Halen’s Famous ToneDan Teodorescu
Phil Anselmo of Pantera performs onstage at SoFi Stadium on August 25, 2023 in Inglewood, California.
MusicPantera Releases Coffee Table Photo Book: 666 Hand-Signed Copies AvailableDan Teodorescu
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect