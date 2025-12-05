Eric Clapton Announces Show at Sandringham Estate With Surprise Guests

Eric Clapton will perform at the royal family's Sandringham estate in Norfolk, England, on Aug. 23, 2026. The show will also feature some special guests, though there has yet to be an announcement of who those will be.

The three-time Rock & Roll Hall of Famer added Sandringham to his 2026 schedule, with tickets going on sale to the public Friday at 9 a.m. GMT. Registration information and purchase options are available through the guitarist's official channels and on the Heritage Festivals website.

Before Sandringham, Clapton will play several concerts across Europe. His tour kicks off on April 22 in Antwerp, Belgium.

He recently released a deluxe reissue of his 1989 album, Journeyman, featuring four new bonus tracks. Three tracks are from the original Journeyman recording sessions and have never been released before.

The original album hit No. 1 on the Billboard Rock Albums chart. It featured singles like "Pretending" and "Bad Love."