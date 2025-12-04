The Cure Concert Film Hits Theaters Dec. 11 With 31-Song Performance

ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
Robert Smith of The Cure performs at North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre on May 20, 2023 in Chula Vista, California.
The Cure will screen their concert film The Cure: The Show Of A Lost World in theaters across the globe on Dec. 11. The movie captures what happened when the band took the stage at London's Troxy on Nov. 1, 2024.

That night, the group performed their entire Songs Of A Lost World album from start to finish for the first and only time. The album dropped that same day. 

Tickets went on sale Nov. 20 at thecurelostworld.com. If you didn't grab tickets, a Blu-ray and DVD will arrive in late December, giving fans another chance to watch once theaters finish their runs.

The Troxy became the spot for this event. Only 300 people got in, making it a memorable occasion for those who managed to get in. The theatrical run puts the show in front of people who missed the original night. Restoration in 4K and Dolby Atmos sound aims to recreate what the room felt like.

The Dec. 11 release date is just over a year past the initial performance. People around the world will watch all 31 tracks on big screens with upgraded picture and audio. Fans can look up showings near their location on the band's official website.

