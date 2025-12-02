Queen Launches 360-Degree VR Experience for ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ 50th Anniversary

Queen dropped a 360-degree VR experience to mark the 50th anniversary of "Bohemian Rhapsody" starting its nine-week reign atop the UK Singles Chart. This went live on Nov. 28. On Queen's website, the band wrote, "Using a smartphone, tablet, computer or VR headset, you can explore a wide range of visuals that celebrate Queen's masterpiece — including an exclusively made video and rare photos."

The video sits in a white void that mirrors the "A Night At The Opera" cover. You can listen while watching new footage of the band performing it live. You'll also see the original promotional video, on-screen lyrics, and a display of single covers from countries across the globe. Rare photos also accompany the iconic track.

People using computers can see the white space by using the mouse to drag the cursor. With a phone, turn it sideways and move it around. With a VR headset, slip your phone into the viewer and step inside the world of the track. An instructional video is available for anyone who needs help.

"Bohemian Rhapsody" first hit No. 1 in the UK on Nov. 29, 1975. The track has sold over 6 million copies worldwide, and it became the most-streamed song of the 20th century.

The track was the lead single from the group's fourth studio album. Advisors warned that releasing a six-minute track as a single would bomb, but the musicians refused to budge.

A Night At The Opera climbed to the No.1 spot in five countries when it dropped in November 1975, including the UK. The album was reissued on crystal clear vinyl for its 50th anniversary. "Bohemian Rhapsody" also received new reissues in different formats, including a transparent, blue, heavyweight 7-inch vinyl and an exclusive 12-inch picture disc.