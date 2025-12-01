Listen to Win: Santana

ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
Diana Beasley

Santana Announces Oneness Tour coming to Hertz Arena in Estero on Wednesday, April 8th

Santana will perform high-energy, passion-filled songs from their fifty-year career, including fan favorites from Abraxas to Woodstock to Supernatural, and beyond.

Listen to 96 K Rock to win tickets!

 How to enter:  Listen To Win

  • Dates of contests: 12/1/25-12/5/25
  • How winner is being selected: Caller 9
  • When the winner is being selected: 10a-6p
  • How many times a person can enter: 1
  • Age of entrants: 18+
  • How many winners are being selected: 5
  • What the prize is: 2 tickets
  • What the prize value is: $104
  • Who is providing the prize:  Live Nation
Santana
Diana BeasleyEditor
