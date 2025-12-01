Listen to Win: Santana
Santana Announces Oneness Tour coming to Hertz Arena in Estero on Wednesday, April 8th
Santana will perform high-energy, passion-filled songs from their fifty-year career, including fan favorites from Abraxas to Woodstock to Supernatural, and beyond.
Listen to 96 K Rock to win tickets!
How to enter: Listen To Win
- Dates of contests: 12/1/25-12/5/25
- How winner is being selected: Caller 9
- When the winner is being selected: 10a-6p
- How many times a person can enter: 1
- Age of entrants: 18+
- How many winners are being selected: 5
- What the prize is: 2 tickets
- What the prize value is: $104
- Who is providing the prize: Live Nation