Paul McCartney Wraps Got Back Tour With Final Shows in Chicago and Ontario

Paul McCartney takes the stage for the last concerts of his Got Back Tour. The 83-year-old musician played Hamilton, Ontario's TD Coliseum on Nov. 22 before moving to Chicago's United Center for shows on the 24th and 25th.

The tour began in 2022 with sixteen sold-out shows across the United States. This year brought 19 shows throughout North America.

The Beatles star will play songs from six decades. His setlist features iconic hits like "Hey Jude," "Live and Let Die," "Band on the Run," and "Let It Be."

Fans wanting to attend must pay steep prices. Secondary market costs have climbed. The Ontario show starts at $383, with floor seats beginning at $538. Chicago shows on Monday and Tuesday close the North American leg. Monday tickets start at $389 on Vivid Seats. Tuesday's show begins at $402 on the same site.

McCartney last appeared at the United Center over ten years ago. His return gives fans in the area a rare chance to see him perform live.