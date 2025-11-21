Deep Purple Is Staying on the Road for 2026

Deep Purple has unveiled plans to perform across five UK cities in Nov. 2026. Mammoth and Jayler will open on certain dates. These performances will add another chapter to the band's legacy, which now stretches past fifty years.

Wolfgang Van Halen leads Mammoth, which will play every stop except the London finale. Jayler — a newer group from the region — joins the complete tour. AEG Presents handles promotion alongside UTA.

Critics praised their 2024 album =1. The release proved they still stand as architects of hard rock and heavy metal, styles they helped build back in the early days.

Their 1970 song "Child In Time" caught fire with younger listeners after Netflix used a reworked version in the Stranger Things trailer. That series sparked fresh attention to their music.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inducted them years ago. Their catalog boasts classics like "Smoke On The Water," "Highway Star," and the lengthy "Child In Time."