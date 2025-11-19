Darius Rucker Says Hootie & the Blowfish Will Not Reunite for Years

Darius Rucker won't be playing with Hootie & the Blowfish anytime soon. The singer said in a podcast interview that past reunions happened because fans wanted them, but he didn't.

"Every time I played with Hootie, in '19 and two years ago, it's because I thought the fans wanted it," Darius Rucker said. "It's not because I wanted to. I wasn't dying to go play with Blowfish. I wasn't dying to take a huge pay cut, but, you know, the fans wanted it."

The band won't get back together for years after their Stagecoach show next spring and Windy City Smokeout in July. "We won't play again anytime soon," he said. "If we play again, I'll be well into my 60s."

Rucker started as the lead singer for Hootie & the Blowfish before switching to country music on his own. The band got back together in 2019 and toured, and they played shows again two years ago.