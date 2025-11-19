ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
Darius Rucker Says Hootie & the Blowfish Will Not Reunite for Years

Laura Adkins
Darius Rucker of Hootie & the Blowfish performs during the "Summer Camp with Trucks Tour" at Footprint Center on July 13, 2024 in Phoenix, Arizona.
Darius Rucker won't be playing with Hootie & the Blowfish anytime soon. The singer said in a podcast interview that past reunions happened because fans wanted them, but he didn't.

"Every time I played with Hootie, in '19 and two years ago, it's because I thought the fans wanted it," Darius Rucker said. "It's not because I wanted to. I wasn't dying to go play with Blowfish. I wasn't dying to take a huge pay cut, but, you know, the fans wanted it."

The band won't get back together for years after their Stagecoach show next spring and Windy City Smokeout in July. "We won't play again anytime soon," he said. "If we play again, I'll be well into my 60s."

Rucker started as the lead singer for Hootie & the Blowfish before switching to country music on his own. The band got back together in 2019 and toured, and they played shows again two years ago.

His next country album is almost done. Rucker is spending time with Howl Owl Howl, a supergroup that recently released a single and wrapped up a tour. Mike Mills from R.E.M. plays in this group, and so does Steve Gorman, who used to drum for The Black Crowes. You can buy tickets and see concert dates at Hootie & the Blowfish's website.

