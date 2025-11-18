Listen to Win: Welcome to Rockville

ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
Get ready to rock, Southwest Florida!

96K-Rock is sending you to Welcome to Rockville, May 7 through 10, 2026, at Daytona International Speedway!

our days of hard-hitting performances from Guns N Roses, Five Finger Death Punch, My Chemical Romance, Bring Me The Horizon, The Offspring, Staind, Rise Against, Ice Nine Kills, Lorna Shore, and more — with the full lineup coming soon. We’ve got your shot to win a pair of 4-Day General Admission passes, a $425 value, to North America’s biggest rock festival!

How to enter:  Listen To Win

  • Dates of contests: 12/1/25-12/12/25
  • How winner is being selected: Caller 9
  • When the winner is being selected: 2-6p
  • How many times a person can enter: 1
  • Age of entrants: 18+
  • How many winners are being selected: 6
  • What the prize is: 2 4-day GA passes
  • What the prize value is: $850
  • Who is providing the prize:  Thunderdog Entertainment
My Chemical RomanceStaindThe Offspring
