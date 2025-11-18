Listen to Win: Welcome to Rockville
Get ready to rock, Southwest Florida!
96K-Rock is sending you to Welcome to Rockville, May 7 through 10, 2026, at Daytona International Speedway!
our days of hard-hitting performances from Guns N Roses, Five Finger Death Punch, My Chemical Romance, Bring Me The Horizon, The Offspring, Staind, Rise Against, Ice Nine Kills, Lorna Shore, and more — with the full lineup coming soon. We’ve got your shot to win a pair of 4-Day General Admission passes, a $425 value, to North America’s biggest rock festival!
How to enter: Listen To Win
- Dates of contests: 12/1/25-12/12/25
- How winner is being selected: Caller 9
- When the winner is being selected: 2-6p
- How many times a person can enter: 1
- Age of entrants: 18+
- How many winners are being selected: 6
- What the prize is: 2 4-day GA passes
- What the prize value is: $850
- Who is providing the prize: Thunderdog Entertainment