Deep Purple Singer Ian Gillan Reveals 30 Percent Vision Remaining, Considers Retirement

Deep Purple vocalist Ian Gillan has just 30 percent of his sight left, and the loss won't improve.

Ian Gillan of Deep Purple performs on Sunset Stage as part of the Rock In Rio Festival at Cidade do Rock on September 15, 2024 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
Deep Purple vocalist Ian Gillan has just 30 percent of his sight left, and the loss won't improve. "It's one of those things," Gillan said, according to Music News. "It makes life mysterious. The hardest thing is working on my laptop. I can't see anything on the screen unless I use my peripheral vision — I pick up a line by looking at it sideways. But you find a way. You adapt. But it's achingly tiresome. It takes a long time to do the work."

Gillan turned 80 this year. He keeps his sense of humor about aging, and he added, "It's hilarious this growing old thing. It's a laugh a minute. ... I think if I lose my energy, I'm going to stop. I don't want to be an embarrassment to anyone." 

He pointed out that his writing and abilities remain mental tasks, and they continue improving, along with his collaborations with other musicians.

Deep Purple wrapped up an arena tour in late 2024 that included a date at the O2 Arena in London. The band played their second show of 2025 at the Sport Palace in Tbilisi, Georgia.

The group will headline the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai on Nov. 20 and the Mega Star Arena in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on Nov. 23. Shows in Japan are scheduled for April 2026, followed by summer concerts across Europe. You can view the full tour schedule online and buy tickets at Deep Purple's website.

