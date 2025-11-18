Black Crowes Releases 4K Remastered ‘High Head Blues’ Video for Amorica’s 30th Anniversary

The Black Crowes released a 4K remastered version of their "High Head Blues" music video on YouTube. This marks three decades since their 1994 record Amorica hit stores. Fans can watch the clip on the platform for the first time.

"To celebrate the Amorica reissue, we've just released the 4K remastered version of the 'High Head Blues' music video. FIRST TIME ever seen on YouTube!!" the band announced on social media.

"Amorica was about breaking free and doing things on our own terms," Chris Robinson said on the band's website. "It wasn't about fitting into what was happening in music at the time. It was about trusting our instincts — and 30 years later, that's still who we are."

Rich Robinson shared his take on what the record means. "The bond between us, even when tested, always came back to the music," said the guitarist. "That's what Amorica represents — our belief in ourselves and in this band."

The Atlanta band's third studio record arrived after two smash hits. Their 1990 debut, Shake Your Money Maker, and 1992's The Southern Harmony and Musical Companion racked up a total of seven Platinum certifications.

The deluxe edition also includes The Marie Laveau Sessions, consisting of seven previously unreleased studio recordings from October 1992.

Three unreleased recordings appear in the set: "Bitter, Bitter You," "Title Song," and "Paris Song." The instrumental "Paris Song" transforms into the record track "Cursed Diamond."

Four live songs wrap up the collection. The band recorded these for a worldwide live radio broadcast from AIR Studios in London on Oct. 25, 1994. Chris Athens remastered the record from the original 1/4" production master tape.