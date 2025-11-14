Black Label Society Announces 2026 North American Tour with Zakk Sabbath and Dark Chapel

Black Label Society will start their 2026 North American tour on Feb. 27 in San Antonio, Texas. Band members will perform in three different acts each night. This tour is their first North American run in five years.

The trek spans 33 shows across the United States and Canada. Canadian stops will happen in Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Toronto, and Montreal. Both coasts will see performances. The tour wraps up in April in Charlotte, North Carolina, then continues with a short leg of Southeastern dates in May.

This Black Sabbath tribute act includes Zakk Wylde, Jeff Fabb, and John DeServio. They performed with Metallica on the M72 tour before starting their own run. Zakk Sabbath will open and share duties on all tour dates alongside Black Label Society, with Dark Chapel opening portions of the shows.