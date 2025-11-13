Three Days Grace Announces 2026 Alienation World Tour With I Prevail, The Funeral Portrait

Three Days Grace revealed the Alienation World Tour 2026 on Monday. The Canadian rock act will perform over 60 concerts spanning North America, Europe, and the United Kingdom. I Prevail and The Funeral Portrait will open on U.S. dates. Canadian shows feature Finger Eleven and Royal Tusk.

The North American tour launches on Feb. 21 in Fort Wayne. It runs through May 11 in St. John's, Newfoundland, and Labrador. The European leg starts on June 5 in Nuremberg, Germany, and continues through July 18 in London. After a break, the tour starts again on Oct. 23 in Biloxi, Mississippi, and ends on Nov. 22 at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles.

This tour backs the group's eighth studio album, Alienation, which dropped in Aug. The record marked the return of original vocalist Adam Gontier, who departed in 2013 and returned in 2024. Gontier now shares lead vocal duties with Matt Walst, who joined the band in 2013.

Drummer Neil Sanderson explained the shift to two lead singers. "First and foremost, we're a family. We all grew up together in a small town, and so Matt, who came in 2013 to replace Adam, he's been in the band for, yeah, 12 years now," said Sanderson to The Metal Voice.

The act scored two No. 1 songs in 2025 with "Mayday" and "Apologies." They've racked up 20 total No. 1 entries on the Mediabase Active Rock Chart and 19 total No. 1 entries on Billboard's Mainstream Rock charts.