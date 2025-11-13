Def Leppard Recalls Receiving Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame in October Ceremony

Def Leppard got a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Oct. 9. The UK rock band stood alongside radio personality Bob Buchmann, Jon Bon Jovi, and Bruce Resnikoff to receive the Recording category honor. This marked star number 2,824 on the Los Angeles landmark.

"Take a trip with us to Hollywood as we look back to the day Def Leppard received a star on the Walk of Fame," the band said, as reported by AntiMusic.

Def Leppard was also inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, with more than 110 million albums sold across the globe. Two Diamond Awards sit in their trophy case from U.S. sales alone. Joe Elliott is on vocals, Phil Collen plays guitar, Rick Savage plays bass, Vivian Campbell adds a second guitar, and Rick Allen drives the drums.

These British rockers created albums that shaped what came after them. Fans across generations still pack venues when they tour, and their hits have become part of rock history.

The band also supports Make-A-Wish, MusiCares, Shriners Children's Hospital, and Teenage Cancer Trust through their charitable work.