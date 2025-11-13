ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
LISTEN LIVE

Def Leppard Recalls Receiving Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame in October Ceremony

Def Leppard got a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Oct. 9. The UK rock band stood alongside radio personality  Bob Buchmann, Jon Bon Jovi, and Bruce Resnikoff…

Dan Teodorescu
Vivian Campbell, Joe Elliott, Rick Savage, Jon Bon Jovi, Rick Allen and Phil Collen attend Def Leppard Honored With Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame on October 09, 2025 in Hollywood, California.
Alberto E. Rodriguez / Stringer via Getty Images

Def Leppard got a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Oct. 9. The UK rock band stood alongside radio personality  Bob Buchmann, Jon Bon Jovi, and Bruce Resnikoff to receive the Recording category honor. This marked star number 2,824 on the Los Angeles landmark.

"Take a trip with us to Hollywood as we look back to the day Def Leppard received a star on the Walk of Fame," the band said, as reported by AntiMusic.

Def Leppard was also inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, with more than 110 million albums sold across the globe. Two Diamond Awards sit in their trophy case from U.S. sales alone. Joe Elliott is on vocals, Phil Collen plays guitar, Rick Savage plays bass, Vivian Campbell adds a second guitar, and Rick Allen drives the drums.

These British rockers created albums that shaped what came after them. Fans across generations still pack venues when they tour, and their hits have become part of rock history.

The band also supports Make-A-Wish, MusiCares, Shriners Children's Hospital, and Teenage Cancer Trust through their charitable work.

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce oversees the Walk of Fame on behalf of Los Angeles. Star ceremonies have taken place here since 1960, drawing millions of visitors from every corner of the planet.

Def LeppardJon Bon Jovi
Dan TeodorescuWriter
Related Stories
Members of the psychedelic pop group Pink Floyd. From left to right, Roger Waters, Nick Mason, Syd Barrett and Rick Wright.
MusicThis Day in Rock History: November 14Dan Teodorescu
Robin Zander and Tom Petersson of the band Cheap Trick perform at Bridgestone Arena on July 05, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee.
MusicCheap Trick Releases 21st Studio Album After Five Decades of Making MusicLaura Adkins
The Rolling Stones from left: keyboardist Brian Jones, guitarist Keith Richards, singer Mick Jagger, bassist Bill Wyman and drummer Charlie Watts during a performance on "The Eamonn Andrews Show", February 5th 1967.
MusicBrian Jones Guitar Leads $1.3M Rolling Stones Auction Set for DecemberDan Teodorescu
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect