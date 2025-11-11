ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
LISTEN LIVE

Jon Bon Jovi Energizes Dublin With Tour Plans and Irish Affinity at 63

Jon Bon Jovi arrived in Dublin to drum up excitement for his band’s upcoming summer tour. The 63-year-old rocker spent 40 minutes chatting with the press at the Westbury Hotel,…

Laura Adkins
Jon Bon Jovi during the 2026 Bon Jovi Forever Tour press conference, at Wembley Stadium on October 24, 2025 in London, England.
Stuart C. Wilson / Stringer via Getty Images

Jon Bon Jovi arrived in Dublin to drum up excitement for his band's upcoming summer tour. The 63-year-old rocker spent 40 minutes chatting with the press at the Westbury Hotel, according to The Independent.

The musician has moved over 150 million records across his decades-long run. He spoke about his ties to Ireland and how his blue-collar beginnings molded what he became. He wrote on Facebook about his upcoming Forever Tour, saying, "We couldn't fit you all in, so we've just added more dates!"

The lead singer took time to think about how Irish music influenced him and why he cherishes crowds there. He also discussed growing up without much money, which became the bedrock for everything he did in music. That childhood kept him from losing himself when fame exploded and millions of albums flew off shelves.

This tour marks another chapter for the band in Ireland, where fans have stuck with them through changing times and shifting sounds. Jon Bon Jovi recovered from surgery that threatened his voice and stage work. He's been candid about the medical hurdles and what it took to sing again.

The singer praised Irish audiences when he visited Dublin. He stressed how much the band values what fans have given them over the years. The band's biggest hits often deal with hardship and pushing through, themes that resonate with listeners across continents.

The frontman hasn't slowed down with music and other projects he juggles. He'll be touring next summer. Fans should anticipate hearing beloved classics mixed with tracks from the group's deep collection. You can find all of his upcoming shows on his official website.

Jon Bon Jovi's Dublin stop shows that he's intent on keeping bonds strong with fans around the globe.

Bon JoviJon Bon Jovi
Laura AdkinsWriter
Related Stories
Alice Cooper performs at The Kia Forum on October 19, 2025 in Inglewood, California.
MusicAlice Cooper Tells Young Musicians to Study The Beatles’ Songwriting ApproachLaura Adkins
Dive into a handful of movies that were made better by the music of Metallica with their raw brand of heavy metal.
MusicMovies Enhanced by Metallica’s Dark SoundscapesAnne Erickson
Neil Young performs onstage during the Light Up The Blues 7 Concert celebrating Autism Speaks' 20th Anniversary at the Greek Theatre
MusicThis Day in Rock History: November 12Dan Teodorescu
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect