Jon Bon Jovi Energizes Dublin With Tour Plans and Irish Affinity at 63

Jon Bon Jovi arrived in Dublin to drum up excitement for his band's upcoming summer tour. The 63-year-old rocker spent 40 minutes chatting with the press at the Westbury Hotel, according to The Independent.

The musician has moved over 150 million records across his decades-long run. He spoke about his ties to Ireland and how his blue-collar beginnings molded what he became. He wrote on Facebook about his upcoming Forever Tour, saying, "We couldn't fit you all in, so we've just added more dates!"

The lead singer took time to think about how Irish music influenced him and why he cherishes crowds there. He also discussed growing up without much money, which became the bedrock for everything he did in music. That childhood kept him from losing himself when fame exploded and millions of albums flew off shelves.

This tour marks another chapter for the band in Ireland, where fans have stuck with them through changing times and shifting sounds. Jon Bon Jovi recovered from surgery that threatened his voice and stage work. He's been candid about the medical hurdles and what it took to sing again.

The singer praised Irish audiences when he visited Dublin. He stressed how much the band values what fans have given them over the years. The band's biggest hits often deal with hardship and pushing through, themes that resonate with listeners across continents.

The frontman hasn't slowed down with music and other projects he juggles. He'll be touring next summer. Fans should anticipate hearing beloved classics mixed with tracks from the group's deep collection. You can find all of his upcoming shows on his official website.