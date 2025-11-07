This Day in Rock History: November 7

Nov. 7 celebrates Led Zeppelin dominating the album charts, the birth of Joni Mitchell, and Pink Floyd and Alice in Chains releasing legendary albums. Here are other events and milestones from this day in rock history.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Two major industry names celebrated significant milestones on Nov. 7:

Led Zeppelin's third studio album, Led Zeppelin III, reached No. 1 on the U.K. album chart, where it remained for 40 weeks. It achieved the top spot on the U.S. album chart later that year. 1987: Bruce Springsteen's eighth studio album, Tunnel of Love, got to No. 1 on the U.S. album chart. Powered by hit singles such as "Brilliant Disguise" and the title track, it went on to achieve triple Platinum status in the U.S.

Cultural Milestones

Rock's stories and characters are almost as fascinating as the music itself. Here are cultural milestones that occurred on Nov. 7:

Singer, songwriter, and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee Joni Mitchell was born in Fort Macleod, Alberta, Canada. Emerging in the 1960s, she thrilled audiences with her unique mix of folk, rock, jazz, and pop. 1991: Guns N' Roses rhythm guitarist Izzy Stradlin left the band. He returned for five shows two years later, filling in for his replacement, Gilby Clarke, who had broken his wrist in a motorcycle accident.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Nov. 7 is the anniversary of two hugely important albums in rock history:

Pink Floyd released their double album Ummagumma via Harvest Records. It included studio work and live recordings and later achieved Platinum status in the U.S. 1995: Alice in Chains released their self-titled album on all audio formats, after a limited vinyl release a week before on Oct. 31. It was their last to feature frontman Layne Staley and was hailed by critics and the public, reaching double Platinum in the U.S.